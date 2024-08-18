Meet man, a 12-grade passout who runs company worth Rs 19453 crore, his business is…

Dinesh Thakkar, started his journey as a 12th-grade passout, challenging conventional norms by founding Angel Broking, one of the largest retail broking houses in India.

Entering into the world of entrepreneurship is a bold move that comes with its own set of risks and rewards. It requires a unique mindset and determination to navigate through the challenges and uncertainties that come along the way. While many individuals encounter failures and setbacks in their entrepreneurial journey, it is how they respond to these challenges that sets them apart. Some may choose to abandon their ventures and pursue other opportunities, while others see failures as learning experiences and stepping stones toward success.

Thakkar's entrepreneurial passion is brilliantly reflected in Angel One Limited, formerly known as Angel Broking Limited established in 1996 which currently holds an impressive market capitalisation of Rs 19453 crore.

Beyond his financial successes, Thakkar's passion for high-end cars adds a unique flavour to his pursuits.

His passion for high-end cars has not only marked memorable milestones in his life but also sparked an interest in real estate. Inspired by this, he began building lavish homes that clearly displayed his unwavering commitment to always aim for something bigger.

Thakkar had to experience numerous difficulties on his journey to achieving success. Yet, his resolve never wavered and he remained true to his goal.

Moreover, Thakkar boasts a luxurious collection of cars. On his official social media account, the Angel One chairman keeps sharing pictures of him standing alongside high-end cars which include Lamborghini Sterrato, Mercedes EQE, and BMW i7.

