Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Mahima Datla, Andhra, Telangana’s richest woman with net worth Rs 8,700 crore, know her business

Hyderabad-based Mahima Datla and family became richer by Rs 1,000 crore from the previous year when her net worth was Rs 7,700 crore in the 2021 IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 04:43 PM IST

Meet Mahima Datla, Andhra, Telangana’s richest woman with net worth Rs 8,700 crore, know her business
Meet Mahima Datla, Andhra, Telangana’s richest woman with net worth Rs 8,700 crore, know her business | File Photo

An inspirational young business leader, Mahima Datla emerged as the richest woman in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022. Mahima Datla and family’s net worth was pegged at a whopping Rs 8,700 crore, which put her at the 10th spot among the richest people in AP and Telangana. Datla became richer by Rs 1,000 crore from the previous year when her net worth was Rs 7,700 crore in the 2021 IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List. 

45-year-old Mahima Datla is the promoter and Managing Director of Biological E Ltd, the 75-year-old Hyderabad-based pharma giant. A third-generation leader, Mahima has made big leaps in the vaccine business. Datla’s Biological E made the headlines during the coronavirus pandemic by developing the Corbevax Covid-19 vaccine. 

Datla never intended to join the family business founded back in 1948 as one of the pharma pioneers, bringing Heparin medicine to India. A business management graduate from London’s Webster University, Mahima joined the company in 2021. She had never planned to work for Biological E and didn’t “even have a clue” that she would end up at the family business. However, she stayed back after graduation considering “it would look good on my resume,” she was recently quoted as saying. 

When her father Vijay Kumar Datla passed away in 2013, she took over the reins of the company. Under Mahima Datla, Biological E supplies its vaccines to over 100 nations, with over 200 crore doses in the last decade. Its portfolio includes 7 WHO prequalified vaccines for diseases like measles, tetanus and rubella. It is reportedly the largest maker of tetanus vaccines globally. As a leading voice in health, Mahima Datla also engages with the Indian government on public policy. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah, Bhumi Pednekar, Imtiaz Ali, Hansal Mehta attend Afwaah screening
Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding anniversary: Inside photos of couple's home Vastu where they tied the knot last year
In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai
How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: After Rhythm Chanana, another Delhi metro girl goes viral, dances to Garry Sandhu’s song
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.