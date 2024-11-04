Gogineni is a BITS Pilani and London School of Economics (LSE) graduate. He also has an MBA from Stanford University.

Mahesh Gogineni is a tech entrepreneur who co-founded several startups including Gifskey and Wysh, a two-way engagement and video request platform. He is the son-in-law of Venu Srinivasan, chairman of TVS Motor Company. Srinivasan is an Indian billionaire whose net worth is Rs 38690 crore, as per Forbes. Gogineni is married to his daughter Lakshmi Venu. The duo tied the knot in 2018 in Jodhpur.

Gogineni is a BITS Pilani and London School of Economics (LSE) graduate. He also has an MBA from Stanford University. Gogineni is the great-grandson of noted parliamentarian, president of the Swatantra Party, and Padma Vibhushan awardee, NG Ranga and the son of Suguna and Dr Kamalendra Gogineni. Mahesh began his career with VANPIC Projects Pvt Ltd in 2008. Before this, he did an internship with Microsoft and HCL Technologies.

His wife, Lakshmi Venu, leads TVS Holdings Ltd, formerly known as Sundaram-Clayton Ltd (SCL), as managing director. She was promoted to the top post of the company in 2022. Before this, she was joint MD of SCL since 2010. The Chennai-based company is an automotive components firm whose market cap is Rs 27810 crore as of November 4.

She completed her primary education at the Sishya School in Chennai. She then moved to the US to attend Yale University. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics. and later earned her doctorate in Engineering Management at the University of Warwick in Coventry, England.