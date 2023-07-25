Headlines

Meet Maharaja of Jaipur, crowned at 12, now owns property worth Rs 20,000 crore, know his lavish lifestyle, net worth

Meet Maharaja of Jaipur, crowned at 12, now owns property worth Rs 20,000 crore, know his lavish lifestyle, net worth

Meet Maharaja of Jaipur, crowned at 12, now owns property worth Rs 20,000 crore, know his lavish lifestyle, net worth

Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh is renowned for his skill at the game of kings, polo, as well as for his extravagant lifestyle and sense of taste.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 05:55 PM IST

India's history has been dominated by monarchs and emperors. Many kings' descendants still exist today and enjoy opulent lifestyles. They not only have enormous wealth but also a lot of expensive and luxurious items. There is also a home nearby that resembles a lavish mansion. We will discuss one such Maharaja, known as the Maharaja of Jaipur. 

We are referring to Maharaja Padmanabh Singh, whose royal lineage has given the history and identity of the area a new shape over many centuries. The "Pink City" is renowned for the palaces, forts, and complex architecture built by the royal family, as well as for its regal magnificence and heroic tales. 

Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, born on July 2, 1998, a member of the Jaipur royal family, is renowned for his skill at the game of kings, polo, as well as for his extravagant lifestyle and sense of taste. It is possible to trace Padmanabh Singh's ancestry back to the Jaipur royal family. 

The Maharaja, the final king of the princely state during the British Raj, was his great-grandfather. After the passing of his grandfather in 2011, Padmanabha was informally crowned the "Maharaja of Jaipur" at the age of 12. 

(Also Read: Delhi-NCR: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad; check weather forecast)

Padmanabh Singh is the 303rd descendant of the royal family of Jaipur. Even though Padmanabh Singh is only 25 years old, he is the owner of property worth 20 thousand crore.

Born to Indian politician Diya Kumari and her husband Narendra Singh, young Padmanabh has been in the news ever since his birth. Maharaj Bhawani Singh, the final king of Jaipur, was his uncle. Padmanabh Singh attended the renowned Mayo College in Ajmer and the renowned public school Millfield in England. 

Polo runs in the blood of this young king who has made a significant mark on the international polo circuit. His journey as a polo player began in 2015 in England, where he became a member of the Guards Polo Club in Windsor. He captained the Indian national team in a historic visit to Hurlingham Park in 2017, the first Indian team to go there in over 70 years. 

Due to his prowess on the polo field, he was included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018. The royal family's fortune is estimated to range from $697 million to $2.8 billion, according to Financial Express. 

