Meet Indian, who was once among world's richest, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth was...

Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, the 24th ruler of the former princely state of Mysore, held a significant position as the second wealthiest Indian in the 1930s global rich list. His net worth, when adjusted for inflation, amounted to $400 million ($7 billion), which translates to approximately Rs 57,901 crore.

Born on June 4, 1884, in the Mysore Palace to Maharaja Chamarajendra Wadiyar X and Maharani Vani Vilas Sannidhana, Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV received a well-rounded education. His studies included Western subjects, Kannada, Sanskrit, Indian and Western classical music, and horse riding, under the guidance of P. Raghavendra Rao and Sir Stuart Fraser.

Ascending the throne at the young age of 11, Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV was declared the king of Mysore. His reign, often termed the "golden age" of Mysore from 1902 to 1940, witnessed notable progress in administration, education, and social development.

Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV introduced progressive policies, such as criminalizing untouchability and prohibiting child marriages for girls under eight. He initiated scholarships for widowed girls and women, allocated Rs 60 lakhs annually for physically disabled children, and founded the Mysore Social Progress Association in 1915 to uplift the weaker sections of society.

A pioneer in industrial development, he led the way in hydroelectric power production in Asia, marking Mysore as the first Indian state to achieve this feat in 1905. His commitment to education reflected in the increased state education budget, resulting in 8,000 schools with 5,15,000 students in Mysore.

Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV's cultural and artistic patronage earned him the title of ‘Rajarshi’ from Mahatma Gandhi. Beyond his profound contributions to the state, he found solace in leisurely pursuits such as music and composing poems in Kannada.

Although specific details about his extensive assets remain limited, Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV's legacy persists as one of the wealthiest individuals of his time, with a net worth of Rs 57,901 crore at the time of his passing in 1940. However, in today's age and time, Indian billionaires such as Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani's wealth is way above what Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV had.