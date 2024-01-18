Meet Indian, who was once among world's richest, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth was...

Headlines

Does Main Atal Hoon 'whitewash' PM Vajpayee? Pankaj Tripathi says ‘if you can't find anything gray...’ | Exclusive

Ayodhya Ram Mandir News Live Update: Ram Lalla idol brought inside temple

Samsung Galaxy S24 series launched in India, pre-bookings open with benefits of up to Rs...

Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 to go on sale again but without blood oxygen features

This Bollywood star kid is set to make their Hollywood debut soon; it's not Ranbir, Janhvi, Suhana, Sara, Ananya, Aryan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sonam Kapoor stuns fans with jaw-dropping weight loss transformation, sheds 20 kg post-pregnancy, says '6 more to go'

Does Main Atal Hoon 'whitewash' PM Vajpayee? Pankaj Tripathi says ‘if you can't find anything gray...’ | Exclusive

Samsung Galaxy S24 series launched in India, pre-bookings open with benefits of up to Rs...

8 ways to protect yourself from cybercrime

10 social media abbreviations you should know

Winter fruits to keep blood pressure (BP) under check

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony: Know About Chandrakant Sompura, Man Behind Ram Mandir's Structure

Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha': List Of Cricketers Invited To Attend Consecration Ceremony In Ayodhya

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Importance Of Shri Ram’s Name In Indian Culture

Sonam Kapoor stuns fans with jaw-dropping weight loss transformation, sheds 20 kg post-pregnancy, says '6 more to go'

Does Main Atal Hoon 'whitewash' PM Vajpayee? Pankaj Tripathi says ‘if you can't find anything gray...’ | Exclusive

This Bollywood star kid is set to make their Hollywood debut soon; it's not Ranbir, Janhvi, Suhana, Sara, Ananya, Aryan

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Indian, who was once among world's richest, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth was...

A pioneer in industrial development, he led the way in hydroelectric power production in Asia, marking Mysore as the first Indian state to achieve this feat in 1905.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 08:48 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, the 24th ruler of the former princely state of Mysore, held a significant position as the second wealthiest Indian in the 1930s global rich list. His net worth, when adjusted for inflation, amounted to $400 million ($7 billion), which translates to approximately Rs 57,901 crore.

Born on June 4, 1884, in the Mysore Palace to Maharaja Chamarajendra Wadiyar X and Maharani Vani Vilas Sannidhana, Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV received a well-rounded education. His studies included Western subjects, Kannada, Sanskrit, Indian and Western classical music, and horse riding, under the guidance of P. Raghavendra Rao and Sir Stuart Fraser.

Ascending the throne at the young age of 11, Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV was declared the king of Mysore. His reign, often termed the "golden age" of Mysore from 1902 to 1940, witnessed notable progress in administration, education, and social development.

Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV introduced progressive policies, such as criminalizing untouchability and prohibiting child marriages for girls under eight. He initiated scholarships for widowed girls and women, allocated Rs 60 lakhs annually for physically disabled children, and founded the Mysore Social Progress Association in 1915 to uplift the weaker sections of society.

A pioneer in industrial development, he led the way in hydroelectric power production in Asia, marking Mysore as the first Indian state to achieve this feat in 1905. His commitment to education reflected in the increased state education budget, resulting in 8,000 schools with 5,15,000 students in Mysore.

Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV's cultural and artistic patronage earned him the title of ‘Rajarshi’ from Mahatma Gandhi. Beyond his profound contributions to the state, he found solace in leisurely pursuits such as music and composing poems in Kannada.

Although specific details about his extensive assets remain limited, Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV's legacy persists as one of the wealthiest individuals of his time, with a net worth of Rs 57,901 crore at the time of his passing in 1940. However, in today's age and time, Indian billionaires such as Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani's wealth is way above what Maharaja Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV had. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: Delhi witnesses another cold, foggy day as temperature drops to 4°C

PM Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty attend Suresh Gopi's daughter wedding in Guruvayur temple, see photos and videos

Emmy Awards 2024 full list of winners: Succession, The Bear, win big; Beef sweeps acting honours

This is the world's only 10-star hotel; the price for a one-night stay is...

Confusion Galore: Why was Rohit Sharma allowed to bat in second Super Over after retiring hurt in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE