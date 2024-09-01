Twitter
Meet Madhya Pradesh's richest person, his net worth is Rs..., business is...

Viral video: Hippo's jaw-dropping backflip stuns internet, watch

Viral video: Little girl adorably dances to 'Pushpa 2' song with brother, Rashmika Mandanna reacts

For just Rs 1 more, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio offering more benefits than this VI plan, it costs Rs...

Viral video: Woman's hot dance to 'Kate Nahi Katate' for husband impresses internet, watch

Meet Madhya Pradesh's richest person, his net worth is Rs..., business is...

While other business magnates in the region have diversified or seen fluctuating fortunes, Agarwal's focus on coal has paid off handsomely, making him a dominant force in both the state and the national rich lists

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 06:28 AM IST

The Hurun India Rich List 2024 unveiled an unexpected leader in Madhya Pradesh's wealth rankings—Vinod Agarwal, a relatively low-profile coal businessman from Indore. Agarwal, who has been silently amassing his fortune, has now emerged as the richest person in the state, a title that has taken many by surprise.

Despite a dip in his national ranking—from 300th last year to 394th this year—Agarwal's wealth tells a different story. Over the past year, his fortune has grown significantly, increasing by Rs 400 crore to reach a staggering Rs 7,100 crore. This growth has firmly placed him at the top of Madhya Pradesh's rich list, even as other prominent figures, like Dilip Suryavanshi of Dilip Buildcon, have fallen off the list entirely.

Agarwal’s success is a testament to his steady and strategic approach in the coal industry, a sector that has long been the backbone of his wealth. While other business magnates in the region have diversified or seen fluctuating fortunes, Agarwal’s focus on coal has paid off handsomely, making him a dominant force in both the state and the national rich lists.

The Hurun report also highlights that while Agarwal’s ranking has slipped, his wealth continues to grow. This is a rare phenomenon in the business world, where ranking typically mirrors wealth accumulation. Yet, Agarwal defies the norm, suggesting a potentially undervalued position in the larger economic landscape of India.

The list also places Shyamsunder Mundhra of Ujas Energy in second place in Madhya Pradesh, with Rs 3,500 crore, followed by Dinesh Patidar of Shakti Pump, who has a fortune of Rs 3,400 crore. But it’s Vinod Agarwal’s climb to the top that has captivated attention, marking a new era of wealth in Madhya Pradesh.

