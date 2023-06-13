Meet Madhur Rakheja, shopkeeper’s son hired for whopping package, not from IIT, NIT, IIM; his salary is… | Photo: LinkedIn/ Madhur Rakheja

Haryana man Madhur Rakheja rejected multiple job offers to finally land a massive package with the company he desired. Hailing from Ambala Cantonment, Rakheja is the son of a shopkeeper father and a homemaker mother. He is an engineering graduate from the prestigious University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun.

Madhur was hired by Bill Gates-founded tech giant Microsoft for a whopping salary of Rs 50 lakh per annum. This made him the buzz of the town. What made it even more special was that he had rejected big offers from companies like Cognizant, Optum and Amazon before getting the big placement.

Rakheja did his schooling from SD Vidya School and Major RN Kapoor DAV Public School. He then joined UPES in 2018 to study computer science engineering. His specialisation was in oil and gas informatics. During college, he did internships with Phemesoftware and then at the ecommerce behemoth Amazon as a Software Development Engineer.

In an interview, Madhur had complimented UPES for providing its students with “awesome” placement opportunities. During campus placement, Madhur had a shortlist of companies he wanted to work for. He had applied to firms including Infosys, Amazon, Cognizant, DE Shaw and Optum apart from Microsoft. He received handsome offers from three of them: Microsoft, Amazon and Optum.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Madhur has been on the payroll of Microsoft as a full-time employee since August 2022. He is working in the Outlook team as a software engineer. He is working on a product 'Outlook Lite', a version of the email app for low-end smartphones. He is currently based in Bengaluru, Karnataka.