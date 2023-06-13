Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Madhur Rakheja, shopkeeper’s son hired for whopping package, not from IIT, NIT, IIM; his salary is…

Madhur rejected multiple leading companies before he was hired by Bill Gates-founded tech giant Microsoft for a whopping salary of Rs 50 lakh per annum.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

Meet Madhur Rakheja, shopkeeper’s son hired for whopping package, not from IIT, NIT, IIM; his salary is…
Meet Madhur Rakheja, shopkeeper’s son hired for whopping package, not from IIT, NIT, IIM; his salary is… | Photo: LinkedIn/ Madhur Rakheja

Haryana man Madhur Rakheja rejected multiple job offers to finally land a massive package with the company he desired. Hailing from Ambala Cantonment, Rakheja is the son of a shopkeeper father and a homemaker mother. He is an engineering graduate from the prestigious University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun.

Madhur was hired by Bill Gates-founded tech giant Microsoft for a whopping salary of Rs 50 lakh per annum. This made him the buzz of the town. What made it even more special was that he had rejected big offers from companies like Cognizant, Optum and Amazon before getting the big placement.

Rakheja did his schooling from SD Vidya School and Major RN Kapoor DAV Public School. He then joined UPES in 2018 to study computer science engineering. His specialisation was in oil and gas informatics. During college, he did internships with Phemesoftware and then at the ecommerce behemoth Amazon as a Software Development Engineer.

In an interview, Madhur had complimented UPES for providing its students with “awesome” placement opportunities. During campus placement, Madhur had a shortlist of companies he wanted to work for. He had applied to firms including Infosys, Amazon, Cognizant, DE Shaw and Optum apart from Microsoft. He received handsome offers from three of them: Microsoft, Amazon and Optum.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Madhur has been on the payroll of Microsoft as a full-time employee since August 2022. He is working in the Outlook team as a software engineer. He is working on a product 'Outlook Lite', a version of the email app for low-end smartphones. He is currently based in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 724 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.