Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Madhu Kela, Anil Ambani's ex-worker who became millionaire after quitting Reliance, net worth is...

Between 2001 and 2003, Madhu Kela worked to develop the fund, which was part of Reliance Capital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 05:35 PM IST

Meet Madhu Kela, Anil Ambani's ex-worker who became millionaire after quitting Reliance, net worth is...
Madhu Kela recently bought 4.75 lakh shares of Repro India. He is an ex-associate of Anil Ambani. (File)

Madhusudan Kela or Madhu Kela is one of the most prominent market experts in the country. Madhu Kela's story of how he reached the heights of the financial world is pretty inspiring. He grew up in Kurud in Chhattisgarh. The population of the village was 10000. His college was 30 kms away; he would cycle to college every day. After completing  B.Com, he reached Mumbai. He studied in a Hindi medium school. Despite this, he did a Master of Management from the prestigious KJ Somaiyya management college.

After his MBA, he did equity research with CIFCO and Sharekhan. He joined the financial firm Motilal Oswal. In 1996, he joined the UBS group. The turning point in his career was when he joined Reliance Mutual Fund in 2001.

Between 2001 and 2003, Madhu Kela worked to develop the fund, which was part of Reliance Capital. He is credited with building a team there. Between June 2004 and September 2010, he was the head of equity investments. The Reliance Mutual Fund performed the best when he spearheaded the fund. The fund became Rs 1 lakh crore AUM, India's first. The Reliance Growth Fund achieved a 32% CAGR over 2004-2010.

He normally invested in small and mid cap companies that resulted in high growth. All these companies proved to be multi-baggers. After 2009, he focussed on the pharma sector. His strategy worked again.

He credits late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala for guiding him and sharpening his investment acumen.

He later became the chief investment officer of Reliance Capital, controlled by Anil Ambani.

He quit the Reliance Group in 2017. He launched his own company in January 2018. The name of the company was MK Ventures. He is the managing director of the company.

Madhu Kela recently bought 4.75 lakh shares of Repro India.

According to Moneycontrol, Madhu Kela's net worth is Rs 882 crore. He has 6 holding companies.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager & confidante, whose salary is Rs 9 crore per year, drives swanky Mercedes
Women's fashion: 5 pairs of heels that every fashionista should have
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSE Odisha 10th Board Result DECLARED at bseodisha.nic.in, DIRECT LINK to download scorecards
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.