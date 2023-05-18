Meet Madhu Kela, Anil Ambani's ex-worker who became millionaire after quitting Reliance, net worth is...

Madhu Kela recently bought 4.75 lakh shares of Repro India. He is an ex-associate of Anil Ambani. (File)

Madhusudan Kela or Madhu Kela is one of the most prominent market experts in the country. Madhu Kela's story of how he reached the heights of the financial world is pretty inspiring. He grew up in Kurud in Chhattisgarh. The population of the village was 10000. His college was 30 kms away; he would cycle to college every day. After completing B.Com, he reached Mumbai. He studied in a Hindi medium school. Despite this, he did a Master of Management from the prestigious KJ Somaiyya management college.

After his MBA, he did equity research with CIFCO and Sharekhan. He joined the financial firm Motilal Oswal. In 1996, he joined the UBS group. The turning point in his career was when he joined Reliance Mutual Fund in 2001.

Between 2001 and 2003, Madhu Kela worked to develop the fund, which was part of Reliance Capital. He is credited with building a team there. Between June 2004 and September 2010, he was the head of equity investments. The Reliance Mutual Fund performed the best when he spearheaded the fund. The fund became Rs 1 lakh crore AUM, India's first. The Reliance Growth Fund achieved a 32% CAGR over 2004-2010.

He normally invested in small and mid cap companies that resulted in high growth. All these companies proved to be multi-baggers. After 2009, he focussed on the pharma sector. His strategy worked again.

He credits late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala for guiding him and sharpening his investment acumen.

He later became the chief investment officer of Reliance Capital, controlled by Anil Ambani.

He quit the Reliance Group in 2017. He launched his own company in January 2018. The name of the company was MK Ventures. He is the managing director of the company.

Madhu Kela recently bought 4.75 lakh shares of Repro India.

According to Moneycontrol, Madhu Kela's net worth is Rs 882 crore. He has 6 holding companies.