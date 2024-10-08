Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's pet dog who travels in Mercedes worth Rs 4 crore, flies in private jet, also has...

Malaika Arora on her son Arhaan Khan in old interview: I'm no helicopter mom, but I am strict

Meet daughter of one of India's richest men whose net worth is Rs 104580 crore, she works as...

Ind vs Ban: THIS star allrounder announces sudden retirement, says 'going to focus on...'

IOA president PT Usha rejects claims of faulty agreement with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, says THIS

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet daughter of Indian billionaire whose net worth is Rs 166253 crore, she manages Rs 29100000 crore company's...

Meet daughter of Indian billionaire whose net worth is Rs 166253 crore, she manages Rs 29100000 crore company's...

Meet Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's pet dog who travels in Mercedes worth Rs 4 crore, flies in private jet, also has...

Meet Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's pet dog who travels in Mercedes worth Rs 4 crore, flies in private jet, also has...

Malaika Arora on her son Arhaan Khan in old interview: I'm no helicopter mom, but I am strict

Malaika Arora on her son Arhaan Khan in old interview: I'm no helicopter mom, but I am strict

5 food items that cause high cholesterol

5 food items that cause high cholesterol

From Adipurush to Laal Singh Chaddha, 10 biggest Bollywood flops

From Adipurush to Laal Singh Chaddha, 10 biggest Bollywood flops

Mughal kings did not live on ground floor of palaces, here’s why

Mughal kings did not live on ground floor of palaces, here’s why

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

Haryana Chunav के नतीजों के बीच छाई 'गोहाना की जलेबी', लोग बोले- स्वाद चखा दे...

Haryana Chunav के नतीजों के बीच छाई 'गोहाना की जलेबी', लोग बोले- स्वाद चखा दे...

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

10 times Aabha Paul brought internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Malaika Arora on her son Arhaan Khan in old interview: I'm no helicopter mom, but I am strict

Malaika Arora on her son Arhaan Khan in old interview: I'm no helicopter mom, but I am strict

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

Shah Rukh Khan was approached for THIS acclaimed cameo in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film, it eventually went to...

Shah Rukh Khan was approached for THIS acclaimed cameo in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film, it eventually went to...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet daughter of Indian billionaire whose net worth is Rs 166253 crore, she manages Rs 29100000 crore company's...

Her father is one of India’s most well-known stock investors. He is represented by his daughter on the Board of Trustees at a famous private university.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 09:05 PM IST

Meet daughter of Indian billionaire whose net worth is Rs 166253 crore, she manages Rs 29100000 crore company's...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Many Indian billionaires have given responsibility to their children of their businesses. After completing their studying, such children also joined family businesses to continue its growth. One such person is D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani's daughter Madhu Chandak. She has been helping her father to manage things at D-Mart, a chain of supermarkets and hypermarkets based in Mumbai. The company has a market cap of Rs 2.91 lakh crore as of October 8.

Madhu's father Radhakishan is popularly called India's retail king. He has a net worth of Rs 166253 crore, as per Forbes. He is represented by his daughter Madhu on the Board of Trustees at Ashoka University. She is also the director at Bombay Swadeshi Stores. Madhu holds a master’s degree in finance from Cardiff University.

She also manages the CSR activities of the DMart chain. Her father Damani is one of India’s most well-known stock investors. His property portfolio includes the 156-room Radisson Blu Resort in Alibag, a popular beachfront getaway close to Mumbai. Damani also holds stakes in various companies including tobacco firm VST Industries and cement producer India Cements. The 69-year-old billionaire rarely makes appearances at public events.

READ | World’s largest superchip manufacturing facility is being built in THIS country, it is owned by...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's pet dog who travels in Mercedes worth Rs 4 crore, flies in private jet, also has...

Meet Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's pet dog who travels in Mercedes worth Rs 4 crore, flies in private jet, also has...

Karan Johar has a die-hard fan in Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, this interview is a proof

Karan Johar has a die-hard fan in Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, this interview is a proof

Haryana, J-K Elections Results 2024 today: When and where to watch?

Haryana, J-K Elections Results 2024 today: When and where to watch?

Salman Khan’s fees to host Bigg Boss 18 exceeds budget of Baahubali, Jailer, Dunki, Stree 2, Animal; he's charging…

Salman Khan’s fees to host Bigg Boss 18 exceeds budget of Baahubali, Jailer, Dunki, Stree 2, Animal; he's charging…

From Ram Navami to Diwali: Check state-wise list of bank holidays in October 2024

From Ram Navami to Diwali: Check state-wise list of bank holidays in October 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

10 times Aabha Paul brought internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement