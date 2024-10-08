Meet daughter of Indian billionaire whose net worth is Rs 166253 crore, she manages Rs 29100000 crore company's...

Her father is one of India’s most well-known stock investors. He is represented by his daughter on the Board of Trustees at a famous private university.

Many Indian billionaires have given responsibility to their children of their businesses. After completing their studying, such children also joined family businesses to continue its growth. One such person is D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani's daughter Madhu Chandak. She has been helping her father to manage things at D-Mart, a chain of supermarkets and hypermarkets based in Mumbai. The company has a market cap of Rs 2.91 lakh crore as of October 8.

Madhu's father Radhakishan is popularly called India's retail king. He has a net worth of Rs 166253 crore, as per Forbes. He is represented by his daughter Madhu on the Board of Trustees at Ashoka University. She is also the director at Bombay Swadeshi Stores. Madhu holds a master’s degree in finance from Cardiff University.

She also manages the CSR activities of the DMart chain. Her father Damani is one of India’s most well-known stock investors. His property portfolio includes the 156-room Radisson Blu Resort in Alibag, a popular beachfront getaway close to Mumbai. Damani also holds stakes in various companies including tobacco firm VST Industries and cement producer India Cements. The 69-year-old billionaire rarely makes appearances at public events.

