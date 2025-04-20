Scale AI co-founder Lucy Guo has become the world's youngest self-made female billionaire at a young age of 30. Not just that, by doing so, she has replaced pop icon Taylor Swift to have the title in her name which became possible due to her giant stake in the AI firm.

Who is Lucy Guo? Her net worth and business

Guo is a Chinese origin American as her parents are Chinese immigrants. She grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and learnt coding during her schooldays. During her college days at Carnegie Mellon University she studied computer science and human-computer interaction but left in between and joined the Thiel Fellowship, which is meant for supporting young entrepreneurs who seek to start companies of their own instead of finishing college.

She also worked as a product designer at Quora in 2015, where she met Scale AI's co-creator Wang. Before, founding Scale AI, she worked shortly at Snapchat on product designing.

Lucy Guo co-founded her AI firm Scale AI in 2016 with Alexandr Wang but surprisingly left it in 2018 but continued to own around 5 per cent of the company's stake. According to Forbes estimates, Lucy Guo has a net worth of about USD 1.25 billion (Rs 106,729,450,000). While talking about her net worth with Forbes, she said, “I don’t really think about it much, it’s a bit wild. Too bad it’s all on paper haha.” Her USD 1.2 billion net worth comes from her 5% stake in Scale AI. However, this amount is also part of her earnings from her stakes in her second start-up, Passes.

After she left Scale AI within two years, she founded another start-up, Backend Capital, a VC firm that invested in early-stage companies. A major investment it did was a six-figure sum on financial software company Ramp in 2020. Another company she founded was Passes in 2022, which is similar to a Patreon and OnlyFans-like platform made for creators and celebrities through which they connect with fans. This platform has seen engagement with many high-profile celebrities including gymnast Olivia Dunne, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, and DJ Kygo.

With this title, Guo has added to the list of world's six self-made women billionaires under 40. Before her, Taylor Swift held the title as the youngest self-made woman billionaire.