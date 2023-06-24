Meet Lokesh Raj, hired for record-breaking package by US-based firm, not from IIT, IIIT, IIM, his salary is....

Lokesh Raj Singhi, BTech (Computer Science and Engineering) student from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) in Allahabad created history in 2022 after he succeeded in bagging a job as a ‘Graduate Software Development Engineer’ with Amazon Dublin. Lokesh Raj Singhi landed the job offer with an annual of package of Rs 1.18 crore.

The whopping package offered to Lokesh Raj is the highest package offered to any student in MNNIT so far. It is to be noted that Allahabad has an IIIT, many government and private engineering colleges too. The city also has five universities.

“His achievement will inspire many budding coders of the MNNIT to also dream big,” MNNIT director, Prof RS Verma, said while congratulating Lokesh Raj, as reported by Hindustan Times.

According to Hindustan Times, Lokesh had also received a job offer from Salesforce, which is a US-based firm, but he declined the offer and decided to accept Amazon’s offer. Lokesh joined the company in August 2022 and is currently working there.

“I am very happy at having bagged this job through off-campus placement and would like to thank all my teachers and my parents. It was a tough selection process comprising the first round of resume selection followed by two rounds of online assessments and then three rounds of interviews,” said Lokesh, who belongs from Rajasthan’s Chiru.

Lokesh’s father, Lalit Raj Singhi, is a businessman, while his mother Anju Singhi, is a homemaker. Lokesh’s elder brother Kriti Raj Singh is also a software developer.