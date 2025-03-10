Everyone knows Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, and his younger brother Anil Ambani, but fewer are aware of Mukesh’s two lesser-known sisters—Nina Kothari and Dipti Salgaoncar.

The Ambani family, the wealthiest family in India, is always in the spotlight. With their expansive fortunes and high-profile personalities, they frequently captivate public interest. However, beyond these well-known figures, there are lesser-known members of these dynasties who are making significant contributions to their family's legacy and building their own empires. One such person is Mukesh Ambani’s sister -Nina Kothari who is also a businesswoman and owns whopping wealth just like her brother.

Nina has developed her empire and carved out a place for herself in the business world as the Chairperson of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited.

Nina is the daughter of the late Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of Reliance Industries. Born in the esteemed Ambani family, she started her entrepreneurial journey in 2003 and launched the Javagreen food and coffee franchise. Her business journey began in 2003 with the launch of Javagreen, a coffee and food franchise that found considerable success.

She got married in 1986 to a businessman Bhadrashyam Kothari who passed away from cancer in 2015. She wed businessman Bhadrashyam Kothari in 1986; he passed away from cancer in 2015. She resides with her son, Arjun Kothari, and daughter, Nayantara Kothari. Struggling with the sole responsibility of raising their two children, Arjun and Nayantara, Nina found herself faced with a dilemma. Despite this, she embraced the challenge and took responsibility for their family business, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited.

On April 8, 2015, Nina Kothari was appointed Chairperson, which marked a sea change in her life. With unflinching patience and perseverance, she guided the company to success, establishing it as the flagship company of the HC Kothari Group. The current location of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is a testament to Nina's unwavering perseverance.

In addition to her position as Chairperson, Nina oversees Kothari Safe Deposits Limited and Kothari Petrochemicals Limited, two more businesses owned by the HC Kothari Group. As the Managing Director of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited, her eldest son, Arjun Kothari, collaborates with his mother to expand the family business. On the other hand, Nina's daughter Nayantara is married to Shamit Bhartia, who is the grandson of KK Birla and the son of Shyam and Shobhana Bhartia.

Nina Kothari's net worth

Like her brother, Nina is extremely valuable financially. According to corporate shareholdings, Nina owns two publicly traded stocks and has a net worth of almost Rs 52.4 crores. According to ICICI Direct, Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd. is a sugar sector firm with a market valuation of Rs. 435 crores.