Meet lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, married to Goa businessman, she is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

You won't believe how much BCCI earned extra from IPL 2023, it's not Rs 1000 crore or Rs 2000 crore, find out huge sum

Haryana govt awards Rs 5 crore to Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker, check how much Neeraj Chopra, others got

After creating a row with her Raksha Bandhan post, Sudha Murty says this

Actress forced into intimate scene with man who sexually assaulted her, had to give 17 takes: Shocking details revealed

Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of Akaay's first Raksha Bandhan with Vamika in London; photo goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
You won't believe how much BCCI earned extra from IPL 2023, it's not Rs 1000 crore or Rs 2000 crore, find out huge sum

You won't believe how much BCCI earned extra from IPL 2023, it's not Rs 1000 crore or Rs 2000 crore, find out huge sum

Haryana govt awards Rs 5 crore to Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker, check how much Neeraj Chopra, others got

Haryana govt awards Rs 5 crore to Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker, check how much Neeraj Chopra, others got

After creating a row with her Raksha Bandhan post, Sudha Murty says this

After creating a row with her Raksha Bandhan post, Sudha Murty says this

5 drinks to boost vitamin B12

5 drinks to boost vitamin B12

Five breathtaking images of India captured by NASA 

Five breathtaking images of India captured by NASA 

10 animals that can survive on little food and water

10 animals that can survive on little food and water

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Supermoon 2024: Photos of blue supermoon light up August sky around the world

Supermoon 2024: Photos of blue supermoon light up August sky around the world

This actress was cheated on by superstar, became unwed mother, saw poverty; later her daughter became top...

This actress was cheated on by superstar, became unwed mother, saw poverty; later her daughter became top...

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of Akaay's first Raksha Bandhan with Vamika in London; photo goes viral

Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of Akaay's first Raksha Bandhan with Vamika in London; photo goes viral

Actress forced into intimate scene with man who sexually assaulted her, had to give 17 takes: Shocking details revealed

Actress forced into intimate scene with man who sexually assaulted her, had to give 17 takes: Shocking details revealed

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film beats Fighter to become Bollywood's highest grosser in...

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film beats Fighter to become Bollywood's highest grosser in...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, married to Goa businessman, she is...

She is married to businessman Dattaraj Salgaocar, a childhood friend of Mukesh and Anil Ambani. The couple has two children, a son named Vikram Salgaocar and a daughter named Isheta Salgaocar.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 20, 2024, 07:29 AM IST

Meet lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, married to Goa businessman, she is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani and his family often find themselves in the spotlight, but while many are familiar with the Ambani brothers, Anil and Mukesh, fewer know about their sisters, Deepti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari. These two have largely stayed out of the public eye.

Deepti Salgaocar, the youngest daughter of the legendary Indian entrepreneur Dhirubhai Ambani, was born into the prominent Ambani family on January 23, 1962. She pursued law at V.M. Salgaocar College of Law and currently resides in Goa.

She is married to businessman Dattaraj Salgaocar, a childhood friend of Mukesh and Anil Ambani. The couple has two children, a son named Vikram Salgaocar and a daughter named Isheta Salgaocar.

Dattaraj Salgaocar, Deepti's husband, is the founder of Sunaparanta, an institution dedicated to preserving Goa's culture and heritage. Deepti serves as the vice-chairperson and an advisory board member of this institution.

Dattaraj has an impressive academic background, holding a degree in production engineering from VJTI, Bombay University, and an MBA in Finance from the prestigious Wharton Business School. He was a Wadia Scholar in college and a Tata Scholar for his higher studies. A passionate wildlife enthusiast and photographer, Dattaraj is also deeply involved in sports, having served as the president of the Goa Cricket Association and as a member of the BCCI Board.

Though Deepti Salgaocar's life seems far removed from the world of high-profile scandals, she was indirectly connected to one through her daughter, Isheta Salgaocar. Isheta was previously married to Neeshal Modi, the younger brother of Nirav Modi, a businessman embroiled in a major financial scandal.

The 2016 wedding brought Deepti’s family into the orbit of one of the most notorious financial controversies. After her marriage ended, Isheta found love again with Atulya Mittal, the founder of Nexzu Mobility and nephew of business tycoon Lakshmi Niwas Mittal.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

Mumbai to Nagpur in 8 hours: Check distance, route and more...

Mumbai to Nagpur in 8 hours: Check distance, route and more...

Amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan is all set to embrace..

Amid divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan is all set to embrace..

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

Bengali film stars come out on streets to 'express their anger' against Kolkata doctor rape-murder

Bengali film stars come out on streets to 'express their anger' against Kolkata doctor rape-murder

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Supermoon 2024: Photos of blue supermoon light up August sky around the world

Supermoon 2024: Photos of blue supermoon light up August sky around the world

This actress was cheated on by superstar, became unwed mother, saw poverty; later her daughter became top...

This actress was cheated on by superstar, became unwed mother, saw poverty; later her daughter became top...

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

7 rarest reptiles in world

7 rarest reptiles in world

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement