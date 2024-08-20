Meet lesser-known sister of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, married to Goa businessman, she is...

She is married to businessman Dattaraj Salgaocar, a childhood friend of Mukesh and Anil Ambani. The couple has two children, a son named Vikram Salgaocar and a daughter named Isheta Salgaocar.

Mukesh Ambani and his family often find themselves in the spotlight, but while many are familiar with the Ambani brothers, Anil and Mukesh, fewer know about their sisters, Deepti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari. These two have largely stayed out of the public eye.

Deepti Salgaocar, the youngest daughter of the legendary Indian entrepreneur Dhirubhai Ambani, was born into the prominent Ambani family on January 23, 1962. She pursued law at V.M. Salgaocar College of Law and currently resides in Goa.

She is married to businessman Dattaraj Salgaocar, a childhood friend of Mukesh and Anil Ambani. The couple has two children, a son named Vikram Salgaocar and a daughter named Isheta Salgaocar.

Dattaraj Salgaocar, Deepti's husband, is the founder of Sunaparanta, an institution dedicated to preserving Goa's culture and heritage. Deepti serves as the vice-chairperson and an advisory board member of this institution.

Dattaraj has an impressive academic background, holding a degree in production engineering from VJTI, Bombay University, and an MBA in Finance from the prestigious Wharton Business School. He was a Wadia Scholar in college and a Tata Scholar for his higher studies. A passionate wildlife enthusiast and photographer, Dattaraj is also deeply involved in sports, having served as the president of the Goa Cricket Association and as a member of the BCCI Board.

Though Deepti Salgaocar's life seems far removed from the world of high-profile scandals, she was indirectly connected to one through her daughter, Isheta Salgaocar. Isheta was previously married to Neeshal Modi, the younger brother of Nirav Modi, a businessman embroiled in a major financial scandal.

The 2016 wedding brought Deepti’s family into the orbit of one of the most notorious financial controversies. After her marriage ended, Isheta found love again with Atulya Mittal, the founder of Nexzu Mobility and nephew of business tycoon Lakshmi Niwas Mittal.