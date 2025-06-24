The family generally stays out of the public eye, but she drew media interest when her pre-wedding photos surfaced online about a decade ago.

Mukesh Ambani is Asia's wealthiest individual with an estimated net worth exceeding Rs 8 lakh crore and is often in the spotlight for his major business ventures, opulent lifstyle and philanthropic activities. While Mukesh Ambani and his immediate family members - wife Nita Ambani, his children Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani and their spouses have quite a media presence, there are other members of the Ambani family, who though well regarded in the business circle, stay way from the limelight.

One such member is Nayantara Kothari, who is Mukesh Ambani’s niece. She is the daughter of Nina Kothari, Mukesh Ambani’s sister, and Bhadrashyam Kothari, whom Nina married in 1986. Nayantara has a brother, Arjun Kothari. The Kothari family generally stays out of the public eye, but Nayantara drew media interest when her pre-wedding photos surfaced online about a decade ago.

Nayantara is a Stanford University alumna and leads a private life as a homemaker, staying out of the public eye. Like her mother and brother, she holds a significant stake in Kothari Sugars and Chemicals, a company with a market capitalisation of Rs 435 crore, as reported by ICICIdirect.

Nayantara Kothari is married to Shamit Bhartia, who hails from one of India’s most prominent business families. Shamit is the son of Shyam Sundar Bhartia and Shobhana Bhartia. The Bhartia family is at the helm of the Jubilant Group and HT Media Group, with Shobhana Bhartia serving as the chairperson of Hindustan Times, one of India’s leading newspapers. Shamit himself has held significant roles, including as former director of Hindustan Media Ventures and as a non-executive director at Jubilant Industries—a company founded by his father and currently valued at over Rs 37,000 crore.