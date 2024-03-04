Twitter
Meet lesser-known cousin of Akash, Anant, Isha Ambani and nephew of Mukesh Ambani, his business is...

Vikram Salgaocar is the director of VM Salgaocar Hotels and Resorts Private Limited.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

The Ambani family is making all the right noises these days amid the extravagant pre-wedding bash of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. People usually talk a lot about Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, and their dad Dhirubhai Ambani, who started Reliance. But not many people know about Mukesh and Anil's sisters, Deepti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari.

Today, let's talk about Vikram Salgaoncar, Deepti and Dattaraj Salgaocar's son. Vikram is the oldest cousin of Isha, Anant, and Akash Ambani and he's Dhirubhai Ambani's grandson. His family is involved in a company that deals with iron ore, coal, and wind energy.

Vikram is the director of VM Salgaocar Hotels and Resorts Private Limited. He started working in 2007 as an associate at McKinsey & Company. Later, he became the Business Development Manager at Reliance Entertainment. He went to the University of Pennsylvania and graduated from Wharton. He splits his time between the USA and India, working on different business projects.

Within the Salgaocar family business, Dattaraj Salgaocar's wife Deepti founded 'Sunaparanta' with the mission of preserving Goa's rich culture and heritage. Deepti is the vice-chairperson and advisory board member of this cultural institution.

