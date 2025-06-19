He holds a degree in production engineering from VJTI, University of Mumbai and an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School. His academic excellence was recognised with distinctions such as the Wadia and Tata scholarships.

Ambani brothers Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani frequently make headlines for their high-profile business activities and luxurious lifestyles. Mukesh Ambani is India's wealthiest individual, with a net worth nearing Rs 9.7 lakh crore, Anil Ambani has experienced a remarkable comeback after going through bankruptcy proceedings in a UK court in early 2020.

However, not all members of the extended Ambani family seek the media spotlight. Dattaraj Salgaocar—popularly called Raj Salgaocar—is a notable exception. He is the brother-in-law of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, being married to Dipti Salgaocar, the youngest daughter of the late Dhirubhai Ambani.

Dattaraj Salgaocar holds a degree in production engineering from VJTI, University of Mumbai and an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School. His academic excellence was recognised with distinctions such as the Wadia and Tata scholarships.

In an interview with DNA, Raj recounted his love story with Dipti: “I met Deepti, we fell in love and told our families, who immediately approved.” He added, “It was the first wedding in her family, but the last in mine, as I am the youngest among seven siblings.” The couple married in 1983.

Professionally, Dattaraj leads the VM Salgaocar Corporation, which has interests in hospitality, real estate, education, and other sectors. He is also known for transforming his personal interests into successful ventures. A passionate supporter of sports and the arts, he has worked closely with organizations like the BCCI, the Goa Cricket Association, and FC Goa. He also founded the Salgaocar Cricket Club in Goa.

Established in 1974, the Salgaocar Cricket Club has become one of Goa’s premier cricket teams. It has won major tournaments such as the GCA Premier Division, Bandodkar Trophy and Dhargalkar Trophy. The club’s dominance was evident when it clinched both the T20 and 3-day league titles in the inaugural Goa Premier League in 2010, repeated the feat in 2012, and added the Bandodkar Trophy to complete a treble.

Dattaraj’s enthusiasm for football led him to co-found FC Goa, a team in the Indian Super League, alongside cricketer Virat Kohli, Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot and Shrinivas Dempo of the Dempo Group. He exited the club’s ownership group in 2016.