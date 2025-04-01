Puri's career spans various prestigious organisations, including McKinsey, Warburg Pincus and UTI Asset Management Company.

Leo Puri recently stepped down from his position as an independent director on the Tata Sons board after his term ended. This move follows his resignation from the board of Hindustan Unilever (HUL), which will take effect on June 30, 2025. He joined the Tata Sons board in March 2022 and was initially appointed for a three-year term until March 23, 2025.

Puri's career spans various prestigious organisations, including McKinsey, Warburg Pincus and UTI Asset Management Company. During his tenure at HUL, which began on October 12, 2018, he held several key positions, including Chairperson of the Risk Management Committee, ESG Committee, and Independent Committee, as well as a member of the Audit Committee.

In March 2024, Puri took on new roles as an advisor to Apax Partners LLP and chairman for Apax India, leveraging his extensive experience in private capital and financial services. Prior to this, in 2020, he assumed the position of chairman at JPMorgan Chase for South and Southeast Asia.

Puri's background is diverse, with roots tracing back to Lahore. His journey in the professional world began with aspirations for civil services and law, but he eventually found his calling in finance and consultancy. His career trajectory showcases his adaptability and expertise across various sectors of the financial industry.

Leo Puri's Educational Background

Born to parents who migrated from Lahore to Kolkata after Independence, Leo Puri studied at Oxford University, followed by a postgraduate degree from Cambridge. He initially aspired to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and sought permission from then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to take the IAS exam in London but was unable to do so. He later pursued a career in law, becoming a member of the Bar Council of India; however, his brief stint at a law firm revealed that he could not sustain himself in that profession.