Meet Leena Nair, CEO of Rs 1,28,000 crore business empire, her salary, education qualification is..

Leena Nair is an Indian-origin business executive who has created history by becoming the first female CEO of the French luxury brand Chanel. Becoming becoming the CEO of Chanel, Leena Nair, 52, was the first female and youngest-ever Chief Human Resources Officer of Unilever. Leena Nair resigned as CHRO from Unilever in January 2022. Leena Nair is based in London as Chanel CEO.

Leena Nair was born in Kolhapur , Maharashtra and through her hard work and sheer talent she showed that nothing is impossible to achieve in this world.

Leena Nair is an Electronics and Telecommunications Engineer from Walchand College of Engineering in Sangli, Maharashtra. She has completed her MBA in Human Resources from XLRI Jamshedpur in 1992. After completing her MBA, Leena Nair joined HUL as a trainee.

Leena Nair is the daughter of K. Karthikeyan, and the cousin of industrialists Vijay Menon and Sachin Menon.

Chanel was founded in 1910 by fashion legend Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel. Chanel is one of the most luxurious brands in the world for tweed suits, quilted handbags and perfumes.

Chanel’s annual revenue was around USD 15.6 billion as of 2021. No concrete information is available about Leena Nair’s salary package but some reports claimed that her salary is around Rs 2 crore.

In 2021, Leena Nair was awarded the Role Model of Year, The Great British Businesswoman's Award. He was in Fortune India's Most Powerful Women's List in 2021. Leena Nair was recognized by Queen Elizabeth II as one of the accomplished Indian Business Leaders in the UK in 2017.