Vijay Mallya, once known as the "King of Good Times," has been making headlines again after his appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast "Figuring Out." Mallya's story is a complex mix of high-profile success and spectacular downfall, marked by controversy, financial woes, and a prolonged legal battle. At one point, Vijay Mallya was the epitome of India's flamboyant business elite. He became the chairman of United Breweries Group at the age of 28 and built a sprawling conglomerate with interests in liquor, aviation, real estate, and sports. His glamorous lifestyle and high-profile ventures, including ownership of RCB and sponsorship deals in Formula 1, made him a household name. However, he is now accused in a bank loan default case amounting to over Rs 9,000 crore and is currently residing in London.

However, this time, the spotlight is also shining on his daughter, Leanna Mallya, who has carved out a successful career for herself in the business world.

For those unfamiliar with his personal life, Vijay Mallya's first marriage was to Sameera, with whom he had a son named Siddharth. Following their divorce, Mallya married Rekha, who was his neighbour in Bangalore. Vijay Mallya and Rekha Mallya have two daughters, Leena and Tanya Mallya. Rekha had been married twice before and also has a daughter, Leila, and a son, Kabir, from her previous marriages.

Who is Leanna Mallya?

Leanna Mallya was born on October 3, 1993, in San Francisco, California, USA. She went to the Branson School in Ross, California, for her high school education. After graduating, she attended Barnard College in New York City, where she earned her undergraduate degree. Her academic qualifications and strong educational background have undoubtedly prepared her for success in her future endeavors.

Leanna Mallya's career and net worth

Despite her father's controversial reputation, Leanna has built a successful career for herself as an entrepreneur and businesswoman. She holds prominent positions in companies such as United Spirits and United Breweries Group, showcasing her father's influence in the business world. Leanna's success can be attributed to her strong work ethic and her ability to overcome challenges and setbacks in her entrepreneurial journey. According to media reports, her estimated net worth, ranging from Rs 4.2 crore to Rs 25.2 crore.

Leanna Mallya's personal life

Leanna's personal life is somewhat private, but it is known that she is unmarried and has managed to keep her relationships out of the public eye.