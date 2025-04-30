Surat based businessman Lavji Daliya, who is famous as Lavjii Badshah has earned a new title. He has become the owner of India’s first Tesla Cybertruck, world’s richest entrepreneur Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company.

Tesla Cybertruck is not officially launched in India and neither its launch date has been announced as of now and Daliya has bought the big vehicle from Elon Musk's company before that. Getting Tesla Cybertruck to India was not an easy task as he got the vehicle first from Dubai, then to Mumbai and then to Surat.

The Gujarati entrepreneur expressed his love for automobile as he shared that he had always appreciated innovation in automobile technology, a report by NBT said. The Tesla Cybertruck he bought is from the Foundation Series, a limited-production batch of Elon Musk’s company. The Indian Express reported that his eldest son Piyush Daliya said that his father’s owned Cybertruck is the only such vehicle in India presently. He also mentioned its base price to be around Rs 60 lakh.

“We booked this car six months ago at the Tesla Showroom at Texas in the US,” he said. The NBT report also said that Lovji Badshah’s love for cars is so deep that he even put his house, ‘Gopin’, name on his new Cybertruck.

Who is Lovji Badshah?

Lovji Badshah is a Surat based diamond merchant, realtor, and power loom owner from Gujarat. The 55-year-old is originally from Bhavnagar who shifted to the ‘diamond city’ and started as a businessman there. He began working in the diamond industry at the age of 13 when he was a diamond polisher. He is also massively engaged in the real estate business, Due to his philanthropic work, he earned the nickname “Badshah” among the people of Gujarat.

The Tesla Cybertruck, unveiled by Elon Musk in 2019, is a revolutionary electric pickup truck. Its impressive features include a range of upto 500 km with 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds.