Nita Ambani-led NMACC set to bring iconic Broadway musical ‘West Side Story’ to Mumbai, check date, ticket prices

Meet Larry Fink, Mukesh Ambani’s future partner in Rs 1.66 lakh crore firm who founded 9.43 trillion-dollar company

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani release, review live updates: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt film opens to positive reviews

10 cricketers who have government jobs

Karan Johar's films ranked best to worst

6 must-watch films of Dhanush on his birthday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for calling Pawan Kalyan 'Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh': 'Have some shame...'

Meet Larry Fink, Mukesh Ambani’s future partner in Rs 1.66 lakh crore firm who founded 9.43 trillion-dollar company

Larry Fink: Blackrock current manages fund of governments as well.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

Blackrock Inc, world’s largest asset management company, had in 2018 bid farewell to India. The American firm, however, is making a comeback. They have partnered with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries. They are about to enter a 50:50 partnership. Ambani’s company, Reliance Jio Financial, will benefit from Blackrock’s investment management, Risk Management, Operations and scaling prowess.

Blackrock has 9.43 trillion dollars’ worth of assets under its management, in June. This is around three times India’s GDP. It handles nearly 10 percent of world’s stocks. It is the world’s biggest shadow bank.

The company also holds 6.5 percent stakes in Apple. It holds 6.5 percent stakes in Meta as well. It has 4.5 percent stake in Alphabet Inc.

The company was founded by Larry Fink in 1988. He is the chairman and CEO. He graduated in political science. He started working with a bank at 23. By the age of 31, he became the managing director of the firm. He was reportedly sacked by the bank for losing around 10 crore dollars. At the age of 35, in 1988, he launched his own company.

GE gave Fink some assets for the fist time. As he performed well, he got many other deals. Within 5 years, assets under management rose to 20 billion dollars.

Blackrock current manages fund of governments as well.

The company had reportedly helped America come out of the 2008 financial crisis. It also helped the country’s bond market during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jio Financials has been recently valued Rs 1.66 lakh crore.

Larry Fink’s reported net worth is Rs 8200 crore, according to Forbes.

