While names like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Gates dominate the billionaire lists, there is a lesser-known figure managing more wealth than any of them. Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, oversees a staggering $11.5 trillion in assets.

BlackRock, founded by Fink and his partners in 1988, is the world’s largest asset management company. It controls a pool of public funds larger than the GDP of many countries and nearly half of the United States’ GDP. The firm's market capitalization stands at Rs 12.808 trillion as of December 2024, ranking it as the 102nd most valuable company globally.

Through BlackRock, Fink holds stakes in virtually every major corporation worldwide. Despite managing such vast wealth, Fink’s personal net worth, according to Forbes, was estimated at $1 billion in April 2022, as the money BlackRock manages belongs to the public.

Fink’s journey began at UCLA, where he earned his BA and MBA. Before founding BlackRock, he was a managing director at The First Boston Corporation. Over the years, he has expanded his influence, serving on boards like the World Economic Forum and the NYU Langone Medical Center.

Often called the “owner of half of America,” Fink’s role as the gatekeeper of public wealth has made him one of the most influential yet underappreciated figures in finance. Through BlackRock, Fink shapes decisions that impact economies, corporations, and millions of investors worldwide.