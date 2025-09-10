Meet Larry Ellison, the world's richest man, who surpassed Elon Musk; his net worth is...

Ellison's fortune soared by USD 101 billion as of 10.10 am in New York on Wednesday. This is the biggest one-day increase ever.

World's richest man: Larry Ellison has become the world’s richest person for the first time, all thanks to his fortune tied to Oracle Corp.’s stocks, which surged nearly 41 per cent on Wednesday. The 81-year-old billionaire has surpassed Elon Musk, who held the top spot for nearly a year.

Who is Larry Ellison?

He is the chairman, chief technology officer (CTO) and co-founder of software giant Oracle. Ellison holds a roughly 41 per cent stake in the firm. He stepped down from the Oracle CEO role in 2014 after 37 years at the helm.

Ellison was also on Tesla's board from 2018 to 2022. He owned 45 million split-adjusted shares before stepping down as a director. Ellison also owns nearly 50% of media giant Paramount Skydance, which formed after an August 2025 merger of Paramount and his son David's Skydance. In 2020, Ellison moved to the Hawaiian island Lanai, which he bought in 2012 for USD 300 million.

Larry Ellison's net worth

Ellison's fortune soared by USD 101 billion as of 10:10 a.m. in New York on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported. This is the biggest one-day increase ever. Ellison's net worth has climbed to USD 393 billion (Rs 3459735 crore), according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Ellison holds a roughly 41 per cent stake in Oracle.