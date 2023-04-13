Meet Lakshmi Venu, billionaire MD of TVS Group's Rs 7,713 crore firm, her family net worth is...

Lakshmi Venu's mother is also a successful businesswoman who inherited a separate business empire. (File)

Lakshmi Venu is one of the most accomplished, well-educated and talented corporate leaders in India. She is the daughter of Venu Srinivasan, the Chairman Emeritus of TVS Group whose revenue is around Rs 69,000 crore. She leads Sundaram Clayton (SCL), the former flagship company of the group.

Venu graduated from Yale University. She has a doctorate in Engineering Management from the University of Warwick. She is credited for increasing the global footprints of Sundaram Clayton. She was instrumental in setting up a foundry in the US.

She was recently elevated as the managing director of the company that manufactures auto components. Her company credited her for building relationships with Cummins, Hyundai, Volvo, Paccar and Daimler. She spearheaded the company's US operations. She is also credited for improving the quality of components manufactured by her company.

Her hard work is reflected in the company's sales and profit numbers. The last quarter of the company was very good. They earned a net profit of Rs 722 crore compared to 83 crore last financial year. The company's net profit for FY 22 was Rs 2276 crore against FY 21's Rs 75.84 crore.

Her mother is also a successful businesswoman who inherited a separate business empire -- TAFE Group of companies. She is an economics graduate. Her brother Sudharshan Venu is the managing director of the TVS Group.

She got married to Mahesh Gogineni in a private ceremony in Jodhpur, in 2018.

Lakshmi is also the director of Tafe Motors and Tractors Limited.

According to her company's website, she was trained in Sundaram Auto Components Limited, one of the group's companies. Her speciality is business strategy, corporate affairs, product design, sales and marketing.

Her company is the leading supplier of aluminium die castings to the automotive and non-automotive sectors.