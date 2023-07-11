Headlines

Meet IIT dropout employee with Rs 12100 crore net worth, works in 1.52 trillion dollar firm, did MBA from...

Thomas Kurian's father was a chemical engineer in Bengaluru. He was good at studies from the beginning.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 08:06 AM IST

Thomas Kurian is one of the richest executives in the world. This is because of his massive net worth. He was born in Kerala to PC Kurian and Molly. He is the CEO of Google Cloud and is only below Sundar Pichai in the organisational chart. His net worth is twice that of the Google CEO Pichai. His twin brother is also a corporate honcho in America but not nearly as rich. Here's their story.

Kurian's father was a chemical engineer in Bengaluru. Thomas Kurian was good at studies from the beginning. He did his schooling from Bengaluru.

After school, both Thomas and George Kurian went to IIT Madras. However, they dropped the prestigious college.

They didn't study at IIT Madras as they moved to the US to pursue engineering at Princeton University. They were 16 years old at that time.

Thomas Kurian later did MBA from Stanford. His first job was at McKinsey and Company where he worked for six years.

The biggest turning point in his career was when he joined Oracle in 1996. He reached such heights in the company that at one point, he was the leader of 35000 people across 32 countries. He resigned in 2018 and joined Google.

He revived Google cloud. His main strategy was to shift its focus towards customer service. He also raised the salaries of the Google Cloud sales team to motivate them. He expanded the team as well.

At Oracle, his products generated revenues of 35 billion dollars.

Thomas Kurian is currently the richest manager in the world. His net worth last year was Rs 12100 crore. It is more than his boss Sundar Pichai's net worth. He is worth more than Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (Rs 6200 crore).

