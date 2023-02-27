Search icon
Meet Kunal Shah, CEO whose salary is Rs 15,000, net worth is Rs 15,000 crore, he’s not from IIT, IIM

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 03:48 PM IST

File photo

In a surprising revelation, CRED CEO Kunal Shah has said that his salary in only Rs 15,000. Kunal Shah made the revelation during an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram.

The screenshot of Kunal Shah’s Instagram story has been shared by a Twitter user named Ajeet Patel. "Your salary at CRED is so low. How do you survive?" someone asked Shah. The CRED CEO replied, "I don't believe I should get a good salary till the company is profitable. My salary at CRED is Rs 15,000 per month and I can survive as I sold my company FreeCharge in the past."

"There are CEOs who take salaries in crores, then we have Kunal Shah," reads Ajeet Patel’s caption.

The post has now gone viral on the Twitter with netizens expressing their views on Kunal Shah’s revelation.

"Being humble and flexing in the same sentence. His words always poke me to be curious," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Bro, it's called tax saving. He definitely spending millions on his lifestyle."

CRED was launched by Kunal Shah in 2018. Kunal Shah is a serial investor and he has invested in more than 200 startups. Kunal Shah’s net worth was Rs 15,000 crore as of 2021.

