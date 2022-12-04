Meet Kumar Mangalam Birla, CA and owner of Peter England, Louis Philippe, Allen Solly and Pantaloons

Kumar Mangalam Birla's net worth is close to 14 billion dollars (File)

Kumar Mangalam Birla is a billionaire industrialist, Chartered Accountant, and chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. He also heads the prestigious Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), which is one of India's foremost engineering colleges. He is also the chairman of IIM Ahmedabad. His estimated net worth is 14 billion dollars. He is the son of Aditya Vikram Birla and Rakashree Birla. He is a member of the famous Birla family, one of the oldest business families in the country. Kumar Mangalam Birla completed his MBA from London Business School and is also a chartered accountant. He took over the Aditya Birla Group in 1995 at the age of 28 after his father's demise. The company's annual turnover increased from 2 billion dollars in 1995 to 45 billion dollars in 2021. He is also one of the most respected businessmen in the country.

Aaditya Birla Group's roots are in the 18th-century Birla group that had its base in Kolkata. But its modern iteration started in 1947. His grandfather, GD Birla, started the Grasim Industries in 1947 after getting inspired by Gandhiji's Swadeshi Movement. The company now gives a revenue of Rs 96,000 crore. It is the biggest exporter of Rayon fabric in the world with exports to over 50 countries.

The family remained united till the late 1980s. Then the businesses were divided among the constituents of the Birla family.

The Grasim Industries bought Ultratech cement in the year 2004. It is the biggest cement company in India and the third largest in the world. Its revenue is over Rs 50,000 crore.

Birla is also the owner of Hindalco which is into mining of bauxite, Alumina refining, and other aluminum works. The company is present in 12 countries and has 11,000 workers. Hindalco also manufactures carbon black, which is used to make tires and other rubber items.

KM Birla's most famous business is his so many apparel brands. You might think that brands like Pantaloons, Louis Philippe, Allen Solly, and Peter England are foreign-owned. But this isn't the case. All these brands are owned by KM Birla. Many of these brands have foreign origins, but the Aaditya Birla group has acquired them. These brands are owned by Aaditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited and they have millions of customers and over 3000 stores in India and abroad.

He is also the owner of Vodaphone-Idea. The company has over 25 crore customers and is the third largest carrier. KM Birla has businesses in 36 countries.