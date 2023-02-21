Search icon
Meet Krisha Shah, Dysco CEO, LSE graduate and most beautiful Ambani bahu; her net worth is...

Ambani news: Krisha Shah is a well-educated individual. She founded Dysco.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

Krisha Shah got married to Jai Anmol Ambani on February 20, 2022. Tina Ambani wished the couple on their first marriage anniversary. In a heartening post on Instagram, she wrote that Krisha Shah and Jai Anmol Ambani are an incredible couple and she is proud of them. She said Krisha has been making their house brighter with her presence.

Jai Anmol Ambani is the elder son of Anil and Tina Ambani. He currently looks after Reliance Capital. Krisha Shah is a social worker and a businesswoman.

Who is Krisha Shah?

Krisha Shah is a well-educated individual. She founded Dysco, a social networking company developed to help people connect, collaborate and work together. Before that, she was an employee of the IT giant Accenture in the United Kingdom. She returned to India to join the startup bandwagon.

She studied abroad. She graduated from the University of California with Political Economics as her major. She later studied in the London School of Economics and got a degree in policy and development.

Her father passed away in 2021. He was the managing director of Nikunj Enterprises. He was also the director of SVS aqua technology. Her mother is a fashion designer. 

She has two elder siblings -- Nriti and Mishal Shah.

She and Jai Anmol got married at the family's house at Mumbai's Cuffe Parade area. Some reports suggested that the couple had met via relatives and started dating without anyone knowing about them.

Krisha Shah champions mental health. She runs an initiative called #Lovenotfea.

Several Bollywood A-listers, including the Bachchans, had attended the wedding.

Anil Ambani's elder brother, Mukesh Ambani also has two daughter-in laws. Shloka Mehta Ambani is married to Akash Ambani. Anant Ambani is engaged to Radhika Merchant. Both the women are foreign educated.

