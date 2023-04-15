Meet Kirti and Neetu, who earn more than Rs 500 crore per year, had started business from 1 room

Neetu Yadav and Kirti Jangra

The annual income of startup Animall, which was launched from a room in Bengaluru to buy and sell animals online, has now reached Rs 565 crore. About 8.5 lakh animals worth Rs 4,000 crore have been sold in the country so far through Animall app, which was launched about three and a half years ago.

This project was created by Anurag Bisoy, Kirti Jangra, Libin V Babu and Neetu Yadav to participate in a hackathon. You will be surprised to know that the idea of ​​the country's number one app for online sale of cows and buffaloes is the brainchild of two girls studying in IIT Delhi. Kirti and Neetu used to live in the same room in the hostel and both wanted to do something different in life.

How was Animall launched?

Animall was created by Neetu Yadav and Kirti Jangra for a hackathon organized by the storytelling platform Prakriti. Animall won the jury and audience awards at the hackathon. In August 2019, after interacting with several dairy farmers, the duo started working on Animall as a weekend project. It got tremendous response from the cattle rearers. Taking this into account, the app was launched on full scale in November 2019. Along with Neetu Yadav and Kirti Jangra, Anurag Bisoy and Libin V Babu also got involved with Animall.

According to Animall's website, Animall has received funding of Rs 150 crore from Sequoia, Nexuss, SIG, Omnivore, Beanext and Rocketship. Around 80 lakh farmers are now associated with Animall and 850,000 animals have been sold through Animall so far. On an average, a business of Rs 350 crore is done through Animall per month.