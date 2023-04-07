Search icon
Meet Keshub Mahindra, who became billionaire aged 99; he is uncle of iconic industrialist, his net worth is...

Keshab Mahindra retired in August 2012 after heading the group for 5 decades. He did his graduation from Wharton College

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

Keshub Mahindra, meanwhile, is known for transforming Mahindra and Mahindra. (File)

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India, Forbes said in its 2023 list of richest people. It said India added 16 new billionaires to the list. India is the country with the third highest number of billionaires. Keshub Mahindra, 99, became the eldest billionaire in India. Who is Keshab Mahindra?

Keshub Mahindra is the chairman emeritus of the Mahindra and Mahindra group. He is the uncle of Anand Mahindra. He has been at the helm of the group for over five decades.

He retired in August 2012 after heading the group for 5 decades. He did his graduation from Wharton College, University of Pennsylvania, US. He became chairman in 1963. He had joined the company in 1947.

He has been on several committees instituted by the government of India. He is known for good corporate governance and ethics. In 2007, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by Ernst and Young in 2007.

He is known for his philanthropy.

He is also a member of the Apex Advisory Council of ASSOCHAM. 

The company belonged to his father. His billionaire nephew Anand Mahindra is now an iconic business honcho, credited for transforming the group's car business.

Keshub Mahindra, meanwhile, is known for transforming Mahindra and Mahindra from an assembler to a massive conglomerate. Mahindra and Mahindra used to assembly Willysjeeps in India. As of now, the company is the largest manufacturer of home-grown SUVs. It has several successful cars in its portfolio including Mahindra Thar, Mahindra TUV 300, Mahindra XUV 700, Mahindra Bolero Neo etc.

The company, under him, successfully forayed into software services, hospitality and real estate.

His net worth is over Rs 9000 crore.

