Meet Kerala's richest man, who is making Rs 180 crore every day; has net worth of...

M A Yusuff Ali, one of the wealthiest Indians with whopping net worth of Rs 59,000 crore, hails from Kerala, a state renowned for its outstanding academic reputation. Yusuff was listed as the 35th richest Indian on the Forbes India Rich List 2022 last year.

Many Indians are now managing various business sectors. Along with other well-known magnates like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and other business moguls are featured on the list of the richest people.

Who is M A Yusuff Ali?

Indian retail tycoon MA Yusuff Ali, or Yusuff Ali Musaliam Veettil Abdul Kader, is a native of Thrissur, Kerala. MA Yusuff Ali is the Lulu Group's chairman and managing director. The Lulu group, which according to its website works in 23 nations spread over the Middle East, Asia, the US, and Europe, has a staff of more than 65,000 and an annual revenue of around $8 billion or Rs 66,000 crore.

According to the Forbes India Rich List, M A Yusuff Ali, chairman of the Lulu Group, ranked first among the wealthiest people in Kerala and 35th nationally with a net worth of Rs 43,612.56 crore ($5.4 billion) in 2022. Yusuff's current net worth is $ 7.1 billion, which is equivalent to Rs 5,91,18,15,00,000.

He holds a diploma in business management and administration. In 1973, Yusuff Ali travelled to Abu Dhabi to work with his uncle in a small distribution company. In the 1990s, he launched the first LuLu superstore.

The LuLu company, which has its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is most widely recognised in the Gulf through a network of well-liked shopping centres and hypermarkets that cater to the largest range of multi-ethnic citizens in the area.

In addition to his hectic commercial activities, Yusuff Ali is involved with several organisations and is equally engaged in the community. Shabira Yusuff Ali is his wife. The couple has three kids. His eldest daughter Sabeena is wed to healthcare entrepreneur and multibillionaire Shamsheer Vayalil.

