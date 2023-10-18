Meet Kerala's richest man, who is making Rs 180 crore every day; has net worth of...

Headlines

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Congress releases second list of 53 candidates

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Up to 35% off on lipstick, kajal, face serum

Amazon the great indian festival sale 2023: get up to 35% off on refrigerator

UT69 trailer: Raj Kundra plays himself paying 'karmic debt' in jail, viewers call it attempt to 'clear image'

Amazon the great indian festive sale 2023: Surprising offers on headphone brands, get up to 77% off

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Congress releases second list of 53 candidates

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Up to 35% off on lipstick, kajal, face serum

Amazon the great indian festival sale 2023: get up to 35% off on refrigerator

9 habits that may harm your brain

10 quotes of Chanakya for great success in life

Navratri 2023: 8 tips to avoid acidity while fasting

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

UT69 trailer: Raj Kundra plays himself paying 'karmic debt' in jail, viewers call it attempt to 'clear image'

Prabhas' aunt makes big revelation on Salaar actor's marriage, says 'it will happen...'

Amid feud rumours, Vivek Agnihotri crops Karan Johar from National Film Awards winners' photo, netizens react

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Kerala's richest man, who is making Rs 180 crore every day; has net worth of...

M A Yusuff Ali, one of the wealthiest Indians with whopping net worth of Rs 59,000 crore, hails from Kerala, a state renowned for its outstanding academic reputation. Yusuff was listed as the 35th richest Indian on the Forbes India Rich List 2022 last year.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 06:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many Indians are now managing various business sectors. Along with other well-known magnates like Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and other business moguls are featured on the list of the richest people.

M A Yusuff Ali, one of the wealthiest Indians, hails from Kerala, a state renowned for its outstanding academic reputation. Yusuff was listed as the 35th richest Indian on the Forbes India Rich List 2022 last year.

Who is M A Yusuff Ali?

Indian retail tycoon MA Yusuff Ali, or Yusuff Ali Musaliam Veettil Abdul Kader, is a native of Thrissur, Kerala. MA Yusuff Ali is the Lulu Group's chairman and managing director. The Lulu group, which according to its website works in 23 nations spread over the Middle East, Asia, the US, and Europe, has a staff of more than 65,000 and an annual revenue of around $8 billion or Rs 66,000 crore.

According to the Forbes India Rich List, M A Yusuff Ali, chairman of the Lulu Group, ranked first among the wealthiest people in Kerala and 35th nationally with a net worth of Rs 43,612.56 crore ($5.4 billion) in 2022. Yusuff's current net worth is $ 7.1 billion, which is equivalent to Rs 5,91,18,15,00,000.

He holds a diploma in business management and administration. In 1973, Yusuff Ali travelled to Abu Dhabi to work with his uncle in a small distribution company. In the 1990s, he launched the first LuLu superstore.

The LuLu company, which has its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is most widely recognised in the Gulf through a network of well-liked shopping centres and hypermarkets that cater to the largest range of multi-ethnic citizens in the area.

In addition to his hectic commercial activities, Yusuff Ali is involved with several organisations and is equally engaged in the community. Shabira Yusuff Ali is his wife. The couple has three kids. His eldest daughter Sabeena is wed to healthcare entrepreneur and multibillionaire Shamsheer Vayalil.

READ | Meet Gurgaon's richest man who served in Indian Army, now has Rs 1.08 lakh crore net worth

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet daughter of tempo driver with just Rs 20,000 monthly earning, who became judge after clearing PCS (Judicial) exam

Meet man who heads Rs 7,121 crore company, son of billionaire with Rs 23,350 crore net worth

Shah Rukh Khan's witty response after fans remind him to thank Salman Khan for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai goes viral: Watch

Meet man who lives in one of India's largest private residences, bigger than Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore Antilia

SA vs NED ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamshala.

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE