Meet Kaushik Khona, CEO of Go First Airlines which has negative net worth of Rs 3222 crore

Go First Airlines, which is owned by the Wadia Group of companies, has now filed for insolvency proceedings with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), pinning the blame for the same on a US-based engine making company for grounding its flights.

While the company has filed for insolvency, Go First Airlines has announced that its flight operations will remain canceled from May 3 to May 5 adding that a full refund will be issued to the passengers. Two of its flights were also grounded in Surat, Gujarat last night.

Kaushik Khona is the current CEO of Go First Airlines, which has always been marketed as one most ultra-low-cost airlines in the country. Kaushik Khona, while speaking to PTI, confirmed that the company has filed for insolvency because of the US firm Pratt and Whitney engines.

Who is Kaushik Khona?

Kaushik Khona is a businessman and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Go Airlines, which was recently rebranded as Go First Airlines. Khona was given the top post in August 2020, soon after which the company started reporting heavy losses.

Kaushik Khona is also an insolvency professional and management consultant, who has worked in many big firms as the COO, CFO, and CXO such as Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Talati and Talati as well as Wind World, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Under Kaushik Khona’s leadership, Go First Airlines recorded its largest-ever major loss in the company, with a revenue of just Rs 4184 crore. The company suffered a major loss of Rs 1808 crore and said in its financial report for 2022 that they have a negative net worth of Rs 3222 crore.

Go First Airlines said that due to the non-supply of engines by the US-based Jet engines manufacturer, operations will remain cancelled.

"Go First is facing financial crunch due to non-supply of engines by US-based jet engines manufacturer Pratt and Whitney (P&W) that has forced grounding more than 50 planes," a Go First official told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

