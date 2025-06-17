With over 600 items on the menu, including chaat, south Indian meals, Indian snacks, Chinese items, salads, and rice bowls, there's something for everyone.

In India's busy cities, some businesses shine with their long history, traditional recipes, and dedication to quality. Om Sweets, owned and manage by Kathuria brothers, is one such business that has been delighting people with its tasty treats for decades. With a humble start and rapid growth, Om Sweets has become a familiar name, known for its delicious sweets and warm hospitality.

Om Sweets history



Om Sweets, is name in the hospitality industry in Northern India, has a rich history that dates back to the 1960s. The Kathuria brothers - Om Prakash, Pushpender, and Sunil Dutt - started this family-run business with a small sweet shop in Arjun Nagar, Gurugram. Their journey began in pre-Partition Multan, where their family relied on making sohan halwa to earn a living.

"Our parents had no significant education or money. All they knew was to make sohan halwa, and they relied on that skill to earn a living here. The decision turned out to be a gift that is paying off to date," said Sunil, the managing director of Om Sweets.

A sweet shop which has more than 600 items on menu

With over 600 items on the menu, including chaat, south Indian meals, Indian snacks, Chinese items, salads, and rice bowls, there's something for everyone. The working class can enjoy a bowl of chole for Rs 25, while the city's elite can indulge in a single biscoff barfi for Rs 80 or buy gift hampers priced at Rs 9,000.

"It's cheap and the best," said Vishal, a regular customer. "I go there for pav bhaji and chole bhature. And the air conditioning is quite a luxury for people like me."

From small business to becoming 'King of Doda Barfi'

Doda barfi is the crown jewell of Om Sweets. This dark brown sweet, also called 'Indian fudge,' has an addictive nutty flavour. "It's our king product," said Sunil Dutt. "We confidently say, 'No one in India makes doda barfi the way we do'." Om Sweets sells around 8,000-10,000 kilograms of doda barfi every day, with sales reaching 50,000 kg during festivals like Diwali. The sweet accounts for 20-30% of the brand's total turnover.

Om Sweets has builty an empire of Rs 600 crore and own 20 outlets in Delhi-NCR

The sweet shop has held on to its roots, with the doda barfi still made the old-fashioned way using a special wheat sprout called angoori. "It's the angoori wheat that gives doda its soul," Sunil said. The business has expanded to 20 outlets in Delhi-NCR, with a turnover of Rs 600 crore. According to Firoz Haider Naqvi, director general of the Federation of Sweets and Namkeen Manufacturers (FSNM), Om Sweets is "a case study in itself" due to its profitability across all locations.

Om Sweets - A joint family business

The Kathuria brothers live together, work together, and are part of a 12-member joint family. They have laid down a golden rule for the next generation: before calling the shots, you’ve got to earn your stripes as an employee. Two new family members, Ankit and Karan, both MBA graduates, have joined the business, ensuring the legacy continues.

What is their future paln?

With India's organised namkeen and mithai industry projected to grow at 10-12% year-on-year, Om Sweets is set for further success. The brand plans to expand across the country through express retail outlets, takeaways, and casual dining retail outlets for family dining. As Sunil said, "The day [my family] sold halwa was the day we had food on our plates." Today, Om Sweets is a name synonymous with quality, tradition, and innovation.