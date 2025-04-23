He pursued higher education in Australia, earning a master's degree in journalism. Rather than opting for a traditional job, he was determined to innovate and bring something new to the table.

A young boy from Baramulla, North Kashmir, dared to dream big. Unlike others in his community who sought government jobs, he had a different path in mind. With determination and courage, he carved out his own success story, emerging as one of the top entrepreneurs. His journey from Kashmir to becoming one of Australia’s well known businessman was not easy but inspiring.

Born into middle-class family to father, who was a bank employee and mother a teacher, Maninderjit Mannu Kala’s ambition seemed bit difficult in the beginning. From a young age, Maninderjit Kala was driven to make a difference. Observing the problems around him, he sought solutions. After completing his schooling at St. Joseph Higher Secondary School in Baramulla, Kala pursued higher education in Australia, earning a master's degree in journalism. Rather than opting for a traditional job, he was determined to innovate and bring something new to the table.

While Kala pursued a Master's in Journalism in Australia, he developed a keen eye for market gaps and unmet needs, setting him on the path to becoming a business pioneer. His entrepreneurial journey began with Dynamic Pathology in 2011 and Medlab Pathology in 2016, both in Australia's healthcare sector. These ventures taught him valuable lessons in business development and navigating regulations. Kala credited his Kashmiri background for instilling resilience, which he believed helped him succeed in the competitive Australian business landscape.

It was during COVID 19 pandemic, Kala co-founded KnG Group in 2020, starting with Covax Australia to address coronavirus healthcare challenges. The company evolved into a diversified conglomerate spanning multiple sectors. His innovative solutions earned recognition, and by 2023, he was ranked 14th among Australia's Top 100 Entrepreneurs.

At the pinnacle of success, Kala has plans to boost economic development in his homeland, Kashmir. He sees immense potential in the region and desires to explore investment opportunities in healthcare, technology, and sustainable tourism. He believes his international experience can bring technical expertise and global networks to tap into Kashmir's natural resources and talented youth.