FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India's Astra Mk-2: A 200km+ challenge to China's PL-15

Post-Diwali smog got you coughing? Here’s how to protect and heal your lungs naturally

Former Australian captain makes BOLD claim about Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ahead of 2027 World Cup: 'The contribution is over...'

Facing delays in PF, pension or tax refunds? Here's step-by-step guide for using CPGRAMS to resolve grievances, what it is

Meet Karthik Narain, picked by Sundar Pichai to lead Google Cloud's arm, he was ex-CTO of...

CONFIRMED! Aneet Padda to lead Maddock's Shakti Shalini, easter egg in Thamma leaves fans excited, film to release on...

Women over 35, are you getting enough protein? Here’s what your body really needs

iQOO 15 Launched with 2K OLED display, 50MP triple camera, powerful performance, and price revealed

Sleeping just 2 hours a night? Here’s how it damages your body and mind

Will Trump really impose 155% tariffs on China? How may it impact India?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's Astra Mk-2: A 200km+ challenge to China's PL-15

India's Astra Mk-2: A 200km+ Challenge to China's PL-15

Post-Diwali smog got you coughing? Here’s how to protect and heal your lungs naturally

Post-Diwali smog got you coughing? Here’s how to protect and heal your lungs

Former Australian captain makes BOLD claim about Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ahead of 2027 World Cup: 'The contribution is over...'

Former Australian captain makes BOLD claim about Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ahead

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Meet Karthik Narain, picked by Sundar Pichai to lead Google Cloud's arm, he was ex-CTO of...

Karthik Narain holds a Master’s degree in Computer Systems and Business from Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirappalli.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 02:26 PM IST

Meet Karthik Narain, picked by Sundar Pichai to lead Google Cloud's arm, he was ex-CTO of...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Google Cloud has appointed Karthik Narain as its new Chief Product and Business Officer, marking another step in the company’s efforts to strengthen its presence in enterprise technology and artificial intelligence. The announcement was made by Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, in a LinkedIn post.

Kurian wrote, “Today we welcome Karthik Narain to Google Cloud as Chief Product & Business Officer. He will lead product and engineering teams across cloud, developer, data and Applied AI, the go-to-market organisation, and work closely with Google Public Sector. Karthik’s proven track record with clients, along with his unparalleled depth of experience in developing enterprise technology solutions, will accelerate our customers’ journey into the AI era. Welcome to the team, Karthik!”

Responding to the announcement, Narain shared Kurian’s post and expressed his excitement about joining Google Cloud. “I am thrilled to announce the next phase of my career — I am joining Google Cloud as its first Chief Product & Business Officer,” he wrote. “This is a fantastic opportunity to combine Google’s world-class foundational technologies and advanced AI innovation with my experience in enterprise systems, business processes, and product strategy to drive digital transformation. I’m excited to get started, as there has never been a better time to create meaningful value for Google Cloud’s customers and partners.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also welcomed Narain to the leadership team, highlighting his important role in driving Google Cloud’s growth. “I’m delighted that Karthik Narain, a key member of Thomas Kurian’s exceptional team, will be joining Google Cloud as Chief Product and Business Officer. As our Cloud customers use AI to transform their businesses, Karthik will work closely with them to accelerate innovation. His leadership will help further expand Google Cloud’s rapid growth,” Pichai said in his LinkedIn post. “We launched Gemini Enterprise just over a week ago, and the response has been outstanding. Welcome, Karthik — there’s much more to come!”

Who is Karthik Narain?

Before joining Google, Karthik Narain served as Chief Technology Officer at Accenture. According to Business World, he also held the role of Group Executive – Technology at Accenture, where he led global technology and strategy initiatives.

Between 2005 and 2015, Narain worked at HCLTech as Vice President and Vertical Head for High Tech, Software & Platforms, and Automotive divisions.

He holds a Master’s degree in Computer Systems and Business from Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirappalli.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
SHOCKING! Viral video shows disposable food containers washed in train washrooms for reuse, IRTC takes BIG action, internet says, 'filthy...'
SHOCKING! Viral video shows disposable food containers washed in train washrooms
Donald Trump warns Hamas of 'eradication' if Gaza truce fails, says, 'They have to be good...'
Trump warns Hamas of 'eradication' if Gaza truce fails, says, 'They have to...'
After Jaisalmer tragedy, another private bus catches fire in Bulandshahr; no casualties
After Jaisalmer tragedy, another private bus catches fire in Bulandshahr
JEE Mains 2026 dates announced; check step-by-step guide on how to apply and more
JEE Mains 2026 dates announced; check step-by-step guide on how to apply
Bank holiday on Govardhan Puja: Are banks open or closed today on October 21? Check state-wise holiday list here
Bank holiday on Govardhan Puja: Are banks open or closed today on October 21?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE