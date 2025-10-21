Meet Karthik Narain, picked by Sundar Pichai to lead Google Cloud's arm, he was ex-CTO of...

Karthik Narain holds a Master’s degree in Computer Systems and Business from Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirappalli.

Google Cloud has appointed Karthik Narain as its new Chief Product and Business Officer, marking another step in the company’s efforts to strengthen its presence in enterprise technology and artificial intelligence. The announcement was made by Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, in a LinkedIn post.

Kurian wrote, “Today we welcome Karthik Narain to Google Cloud as Chief Product & Business Officer. He will lead product and engineering teams across cloud, developer, data and Applied AI, the go-to-market organisation, and work closely with Google Public Sector. Karthik’s proven track record with clients, along with his unparalleled depth of experience in developing enterprise technology solutions, will accelerate our customers’ journey into the AI era. Welcome to the team, Karthik!”

Responding to the announcement, Narain shared Kurian’s post and expressed his excitement about joining Google Cloud. “I am thrilled to announce the next phase of my career — I am joining Google Cloud as its first Chief Product & Business Officer,” he wrote. “This is a fantastic opportunity to combine Google’s world-class foundational technologies and advanced AI innovation with my experience in enterprise systems, business processes, and product strategy to drive digital transformation. I’m excited to get started, as there has never been a better time to create meaningful value for Google Cloud’s customers and partners.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also welcomed Narain to the leadership team, highlighting his important role in driving Google Cloud’s growth. “I’m delighted that Karthik Narain, a key member of Thomas Kurian’s exceptional team, will be joining Google Cloud as Chief Product and Business Officer. As our Cloud customers use AI to transform their businesses, Karthik will work closely with them to accelerate innovation. His leadership will help further expand Google Cloud’s rapid growth,” Pichai said in his LinkedIn post. “We launched Gemini Enterprise just over a week ago, and the response has been outstanding. Welcome, Karthik — there’s much more to come!”

Who is Karthik Narain?

Before joining Google, Karthik Narain served as Chief Technology Officer at Accenture. According to Business World, he also held the role of Group Executive – Technology at Accenture, where he led global technology and strategy initiatives.

Between 2005 and 2015, Narain worked at HCLTech as Vice President and Vertical Head for High Tech, Software & Platforms, and Automotive divisions.

He holds a Master’s degree in Computer Systems and Business from Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirappalli.