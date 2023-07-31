Headlines

Ratan Tata named this iconic SUV to honour former employee, know the story of Tata Sumo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's purrfect workout! Watch her sweating it out with pet cat Gelato

Meet India's highest taxpayer and it's not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Singhania or Dilip Shanghvi

Meet Karnataka's richest man who is IIT Kanpur grad, runs Rs 1.49 lakh crore company; his net worth is...

ISIS behind Pakistan suicide blast that killed at least 44, says police

Meet Karnataka's richest man who is IIT Kanpur grad, runs Rs 1.49 lakh crore company; his net worth is...

Karnataka’s richest man established one of the biggest companies in India, which has a revenue of Rs 1.49 lakh crore, making him the top entrepreneur of the country.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

Being one of India’s richest entrepreneurs and businessmen, NR Narayana Murthy is considered to be the richest man in the state of Karnataka. Murthy is the co-founder and former CEO and president of Infosys, which is the top IT company in India.

NR Narayana Murthy is also called the “father of the Indian IT sector”, and is one of the 12 top entrepreneurs of the country. After retiring from his brainchild company Infosys, he assumed the title of chairman emeritus in the IT firm.

However, Narayana Murthy’s journey to become the richest man in Karnataka was not easy. Murthy was born in a middle-class family in Karnataka. He was always sharp in studies, completing his graduation from the National Institute of Engineering and doing his master’s from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.

Narayana Murthy, after working as an engineer for several years, started his own company Infosys by teaming up with six software professionals. Murthy started the company with an initial investment of just Rs 10,000, given to him by his wife Sudha Murty.

After establishing Infosys, Murthy assumed the position of CEO of Infosys and held that post for 21 years. Narayana Murthy has two children – Rohan Murty and Akshata Murty. While Rohan Murty has established his own company, Akshata Murty is married to Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Narayana Murthy turned his investment of Rs 10,000 in Infosys into a multi-billion dollar business, as the total revenue of the IT giant has crossed the Rs 1.49 lakh crore marking, making the founder one of the richest entrepreneurs in the country.

Further, Narayana Murthy is at the 698th rank in the Forbes list of richest people and has a total net worth of Rs 35,564 crore, including his personal assets and business investments.

