Meet Karan Adani, eldest son of Adani family with net worth of $1.2 billion

Karan Adani is the son of Asia's Asia's richest man—a title once held by fellow Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. Karan is the CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd.

While Gautam Adani is the centre of attraction worldwide, his eldest son Karan Adani has built an impressive resume over the past several years. Karan Adani is an Indian businessman and the Adani Group's scion. He has been the CEO of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd since 2016. (APSEZ). Since 2009, Karan has managed different port operations for the business and is responsible for the strategic growth of Adani ports across all of India.

Who is Karan Adani? What are his achievements?
Karan was born on 7 April 1987, in the state of Gujarat. In 2009, he graduated with a bachelor's in economics from the Management School of Purdue University. Paridhi Shroff, the spouse of Mumbai-based attorney Cyrill Shroff, was married to Karan Adani. He has a daughter as well. 

According to estimates, Karan Adani is worth $1.2 billion, or Rs. 87.8 billion. He is the CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited at the moment. He serves as a non-executive director for Ambuja Cements, which generates Rs 16,151 crores in revenue. He was appointed project manager of the airport project for the Adani Group, which involved the construction of seven terminals. He was named Chairman of ACC Limited, an Indian cement producer based in Mumbai.

Being a committed philanthropist, Karan has planned a lot of events and projects to advance society. Also, he has organised multiple blood donation campaigns and regularly donates blood.

Karan Adani was also listed by “Tycoons of Tomorrow,” 2008, in Forbes India. He even received the Economic Times Award in Emerging Company on behalf of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd.  

According to Forbes, Gautam Adani and his family are worth an estimated $150 billion. They are among the wealthiest people on the planet, and their aggressive business strategies position them to continue making money. 

