Meet Kara Perez, ex-waitress, financial feminist who earns Rs 1.05 crore by blogging

Kara Perez has an inspirational story about how she turned her life around and got financial freedom and success. Perez used to work in the United State's Austin as a waitress, earning just Rs 15 lakh (money converted into Indian rupees) per year, a paltry sum by the United States' standards. She had to pay off a student loan of over Rs 24 lakh, apart from making ends meet. However, she now earns Rs 1.5 crore every year, running her own blogs and a company she founded a few years ago. She calls herself a financial feminist as she promotes financial independence of women through her educational venture. Here's how Kara Perez did it.

Kara Perez is currently the founder of a financial education company called Bravely Go. It started off as a blog but became a movement of sorts. She paid off her student loans and started a community. Her only regret: she didn't think about starting the community before.

On LinkedIn, Kara Perez describes herself as a money expert, speaker and the founder of the feminist financial education company.

She graduated in 2011. She soon realised that she needed to come out of the vicious circle of debt and low earnings. She paid off her debt through being frugal. She later started her educational platform Bravely Go, whose goal is to help inculcate good money habits among women through workshops, courses and speaking engagements.

She is 34 now and earns $100,000 in sales and $27,000 in passive.

Apart from the company, she took part-time jobs like social media manager, high school coach and freelance writing. She used to work 12 hours a day. Through this, she paid off the debt. In 2017, she started making money through sponsorship deals.

She remained frugal even when she had started her company.

She spent only 12 dollars on the domain name, 50 dollars on the website host and 308 dollars for establishing a company in Texas.

She also spent 900 dollars to hire a lawyer to frame the terms and conditions of the website.

She started educating people on money through the platform. Her main product is for people who want budget workbooks for individuals as well as couples who want to combine their wealth. She helps people plan their budget in lieu of a fee.

She has now expanded into YouTube and other visual channels.