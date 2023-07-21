Headlines

Meet Kapil Mohan, who built India's iconic rum Old Monk, he was a...

Kapil Mohan not only created Old Monk but is also the man behind Solan No 1 and Golden Eagle. Old Monk is a cult classic and one of the largest-selling rum in the world. For many years, it also remained on the list of the biggest Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brand.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 04:17 PM IST

Old Monk is one of the spirits that has stood the test of time and came out winning on the other side. The vatted Indian dark rum is known widely for its vanilla flavours and smoothness. Today, we will tell you about Kapil Mohan, the man behind the success of Old Monk, a retired brigadier who helped Old Monk gain the popularity it has today. Kapil Mohan himself was a teetotaler.

Kapil Mohan not only created Old Monk but is also the man behind Solan No 1 and Golden Eagle. Old Monk is a cult classic and one of the largest-selling rum in the world. For many years, it also remained on the list of the biggest Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brand. Kapi Mohan was also the Chairperson and Managing Director of Mohan Meakin. 

It was in December 1954 that son of entrepreneur Narendra Nath Mohan, Ved Rattan Mohan, introduced a beverage that paid tribute to the Benedictine monks he had met during a Europe trip. Inspired by that, Ved Rattan Mohan created Old Monk - a dark rum ripened in oak vats for seven years, infused with several spices. 

After Ved Rattan Mohan's death, his brother Kapil Mohan took the company to the heights that it is now. Kapil Mohan made Old Monk popular at a time when there was no stable advertising. Kapil Mohan understood that once people tasted Old Monk, they would never go back and he banked on word-of-mouth and customer loyalty. 

Kapil Mohan's leadership helped the company diversify into various sectors such as breakfast cereals, fruit juices, and mineral water. 

Kapil Mohan was in the Indian Armed Force and during his tenure, he also earned the prestigious Vishisht Seva Medal for his outstanding contributions. 

Apart from his military accolades, Kapil Mohan was awarded with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India.

Kapil Mohan was the director of several other group companies such as Arthos Breweries Limited, Mohan Rocky Springwater Breweries Limited, Sagar Sugars and Allied Products Limited, R. R. B. Energy Limited, and Solchrome Systems India Limited. 

Kapil Mohan has a Ph.D. and is a former managing director of Trade Links Private Limited (1956-1966).

Kapil Mohan sadly passed away in 2018 due to a cardiac arrest, however, his legacy continues to shine and Old Monk continues to thrive, thanks to his lifelong efforts. 

The day-to-day operations of the company are now handled by his nephews, Hemant Mohan and Vinay Mohan. 

