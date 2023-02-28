Search icon
Meet Kanwarpreet, Manmeet, Delhi friends who earn Rs 11 lakh per day selling goat milk ice cream

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

Shark Tank 2: Kanwarpreet Singh and Manmeet Singh opened their first store in Chandigarh. (File)

New Delhi: While Shark Tank 1 was full of innovative ideas, Shark Tank 2 is replete with success stories. A number of already successful businesses pitched their ideas to sharks. Many of them even declined investment offers. Kanwarpreet and Manmeet Singh, two childhood friends from Delhi, are a prime example. They run a company that sells ice creams made from goat milk. They launched their start up a few years ago. Together, they have built a colossal company by startup standards. Here's the story of Twisting Scoops.

Kanwarpreet Singh and Manmeet Singh are childhood friends. They used to work in the private sector. They went to Turkey for a holiday. They came back with a business idea from the European country.

They started Twisting Scoops in 2016. It is an ice cream manufacturing and retail company. The USP of the company is that it sells ice creams made from goat milk. The company also sells Baklawaas, Turkish coffee, Kunafa and Falafel. Today, the company sells 45 flavours of Turkish ice cream whose price starts from just Rs 79.

Kanwarpreet Singh and Manmeet Singh's company has over 50 outlets. The company makes 2.75 crore every month selling their products. The company is completely bootstrapped. The duo reached the Shark Tank platform with an ask of Rs 1 crore for 2.5 percent equity. The sharks lauded them for their vision and business idea. However, they declined an offer given by Piyush Bansal and Aman Gupta.

They provide employment to 240 people. They have a manufacturing unit in Delhi's Kirti Nagar. They replenish stock every 72 hours. Air India is their cargo partner. 

They opened their first store in Chandigarh. They now have 50 stores. They recently opened a mall in Mumbai's Viviana Mall.

Ashu Reddy's sexy photos set internet on fire
Meet Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan, who will debut with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani
Mouni Roy spreads grace in her latest photoshoot, see PICS
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Sohna-Dausa stretch released ahead of launch
