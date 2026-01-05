FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Meet Kanika Tekriwal, Shark Tank India judge who invested Rs 5600 at 21, now holds Rs 420 crore net worth, she runs...

Kanika Tekriwal has more than a decade of experience in the aviation industry.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 04:09 PM IST

Meet Kanika Tekriwal, Shark Tank India judge who invested Rs 5600 at 21, now holds Rs 420 crore net worth, she runs...
Kanika Tekriwal has garnered national attention after being featured as a judge on Shark Tank India season 5. Tekriwal is the founder of India’s first transparent marketplace for private aviation, JetSetGo. Her company has handled over 100,000 passengers and operated more than 6,000 flights with nine private planes and two helicopters under its wing.

Who is Kanika Tekriwal?

Kanika Tekriwal is the founder and CEO of JetSetGo Aviation Services Pvt Ltd. She founded the company in 2014 with Sudheer Perla. Tekriwal has more than a decade of experience in the aviation industry. She reshaped JetSetGo from a technology-driven marketplace to a leading asset management firm.

Kanika Tekriwal's net worth

Kanika has an estimated net worth of over Rs 420 crore. She is listed among the youngest, richest women on the Hurun Rich List. She was just 21 years old when she founded JetSetGo. Her idea was simple yet revolutionary -- buy private jets and rent them out -- making private aviation more accessible, transparent, and efficient. "Till date, I have invested only Rs 5,600, and we operate India’s largest fleet of private jets," she told TOI.

Today, her company manages aircraft, guides ownership, offers exclusive membership programs, and is preparing for the next era of aviation with electric and vertical take-off aircraft, as the company's website.

Kanika Tekriwal on Shark Tank India season 5

The TV reality show premieres on January 5. Alongside Tekriwal, the new season also features Varun Alagh (Honasa Consumer Ltd), Mohit Yadav (Minimalist), Shaily Mehrotra (Fixderma), Hardik Kothiya (Rayzon Solar), and Pratham Mittal (founder of Master’s Union and Tetr College of Business) as new investors.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance earns Rs 45266 crore in just 5 days from...; market cap surges to Rs...

