Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato, is well-known for his entrepreneurial success, but his journey also includes a personal story with his first wife, Kanchan Joshi. Their love story began at IIT Delhi, where they both studied in the Mathematics and Computing department. Kanchan was pursuing her MSc in Mathematics, while Deepinder was working on his degree.

Their bond grew during their time at IIT, particularly during lab sessions where they spent a lot of time together. Although Kanchan was ahead of Deepinder in her studies, they developed a strong connection over their shared academic interests. Deepinder was determined to win her heart and pursued her for six months before she agreed to date him. Deepinder himself shared this in an interview, saying that his persistence finally paid off, and the couple married in 2007.

Kanchan Joshi has always been passionate about Mathematics. After completing her MSc, she went on to earn a PhD in Mathematics from IIT Delhi. Today, she is an Assistant Professor at Delhi University, where she continues to inspire students with her knowledge and dedication to her field. Despite being married to a well-known entrepreneur, Kanchan has always kept a low profile and focused on her academic career.

While Deepinder made a name for himself in the business world by founding Zomato, Kanchan chose to continue her work in education. Their relationship, which started in their college days, has remained strong over the years. It is built on mutual respect and their shared love for learning and knowledge.