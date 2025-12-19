Meet Kalyani Ramadurgam, Indian-origin techie who helped Apple fight terrorism, features in Forbes 30 under 30 2026 due to...

Kalyani Ramadurgam has come a long way from working with Apple to helping banks ensure financial compliance. The Indian origin techie based in the US has been featured in Forbes 30-under 30 USA 2026 list in the finance category.

What did Kalyani Ramadurgam do at Apple?

Her work at Apple was of very critical nature as it involved keeping away terrorists from using Apple Pay. During her time at the tech giant, she observed that even at a big company like Apple, the issue of compliance was risky as its process was slow, manual and even outdated. “It meant reading through not just hundereds but thousands of pages of documents,” Forbes quoted her as saying. She further explained, “Teams were overwhelmed. Organisations were just throwing bodies at the problem”.

Just two years back, in 2023, Kalyani co-founded Cobalt Labs with Ashi Agrawal, a former software engineer at Affirm, with an aim of putting the process of compliance under the machine learning tech. Through her experience, Ramadurgam wanted to put this process into high tech surveillance. So, she decided to turn the process totally into AI sector from the manual work.

What does Cobalt Labs do?

Kobalt’s AI models scan gigantic volumes of documents to help banks and financial institutions scrutinize their business partners. The system keeps an eye on whether companies follow important rules, like preventing transfer of money from sanctioned countries or immediately exposing security hacks. These tasks when done manually used to take a long time, from weeks to even months and still could not be ensured. However, her company, Cobalt Labs, has raised $13 million in funding and works with over 20 clients.