FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Major leak from King? Viral video shows Shah Rukh Khan kissing Deepika Padukone in romantic song, here's the truth behind it

Bomb alert! 9 schools in Noida receive threat emails, police say...

Punjab Kings seek BCCI intervention after Josh Inglis' sudden IPL availability post LSG's Rs 8.6 crore auction bid

Gautam Adani plans to invest Rs 100000 crore in this business, eyes aggressive bids in...

Meet Kalyani Ramadurgam, Indian-origin techie who helped Apple fight terrorism, features in Forbes 30 under 30 2026 due to...

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad announcement date revealed; can Ishan Kishan pip Shubman Gill?

'Atmosphere not congenial': Why was there no discussion on Delhi pollution crisis in the Parliament?

IND vs SA 5th T20I: Will fog affect India vs South Africa match in Ahmedabad after Lucknow washout? Check today's weather forecast

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aryan Khan, Smriti Irani, Aamir Khan: Biggest newsmakers who ruled entertainment headlines in 2025

When Rs 623 crore jumps wallet to wallet, India cannot rely on luck, it needs permissioned blockchains

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Blossom Inners sets a benchmark in eco-friendly fabrics: Comfort with a conscience

Blossom Inners: Comfort with a conscience

Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N

Major leak from King? Viral video shows Shah Rukh Khan kissing Deepika Padukone in romantic song, here's the truth behind it

Major leak from King? Truth behind video showing SRK-Deepika's kiss

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N

From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Meet Kalyani Ramadurgam, Indian-origin techie who helped Apple fight terrorism, features in Forbes 30 under 30 2026 due to...

Kalyani Ramadurgam has come a long way from working with Apple to helping banks ensure financial compliance. The Indian origin techie based in the US has been featured in Forbes 30-under 30 USA 2026 list in the finance category.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 04:45 PM IST

Meet Kalyani Ramadurgam, Indian-origin techie who helped Apple fight terrorism, features in Forbes 30 under 30 2026 due to...
Kalyani Ramadurgam features in Forbes 30 under 30 USA 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Kalyani Ramadurgam has come a long way from working with Apple to helping banks ensure financial compliance. The Indian origin techie based in the US has been featured in Forbes 30-under 30 USA 2026 list in the finance category.  

What did Kalyani Ramadurgam do at Apple? 

Her work at Apple was of very critical nature as it involved keeping away terrorists from using Apple Pay. During her time at the tech giant, she observed that even at a big company like Apple, the issue of compliance was risky as its process was slow, manual and even outdated. “It meant reading through not just hundereds but thousands of pages of documents,” Forbes quoted her as saying. She further explained, “Teams were overwhelmed. Organisations were just throwing bodies at the problem”.  

Just two years back, in 2023, Kalyani co-founded Cobalt Labs with Ashi Agrawal, a former software engineer at Affirm, with an aim of putting the process of compliance under the machine learning tech. Through her experience, Ramadurgam wanted to put this process into high tech surveillance. So, she decided to turn the process totally into AI sector from the manual work. 

What does Cobalt Labs do? 

Kobalt’s AI models scan gigantic volumes of documents to help banks and financial institutions scrutinize their business partners. The system keeps an eye on whether companies follow important rules, like preventing transfer of money from sanctioned countries or immediately exposing security hacks. These tasks when done manually used to take a long time, from weeks to even months and still could not be ensured. However, her company, Cobalt Labs, has raised $13 million in funding and works with over 20 clients. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Blossom Inners sets a benchmark in eco-friendly fabrics: Comfort with a conscience
Blossom Inners: Comfort with a conscience
Major leak from King? Viral video shows Shah Rukh Khan kissing Deepika Padukone in romantic song, here's the truth behind it
Major leak from King? Truth behind video showing SRK-Deepika's kiss
Bomb alert! 9 schools in Noida receive threat emails, police say...
Bomb alert! 9 schools in Noida receive threat emails, police say...
Punjab Kings seek BCCI intervention after Josh Inglis' sudden IPL availability post LSG's Rs 8.6 crore auction bid
Punjab Kings seek BCCI intervention after Josh Inglis' sudden IPL availability
Gautam Adani plans to invest Rs 100000 crore in this business, eyes aggressive bids in...
Gautam Adani plans to invest Rs 100000 crore in this business, eyes aggressive b
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan
In pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
In pics: SRK, Bachchans, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include Noam Chomsky, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen; Know who are they and how are they linked?
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include name
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement