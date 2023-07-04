Meet Kalpana Saroj, victim of child marriage, now has Rs 900 crore net worth; know her success story

Kalpana Saroj, who heads multi crore company Kamani Tubes

Kalpana Saroj is one of the leading entrepreneurs and businesswomen in the country, but her story is nothing short of inspiration. Often termed as the original “Slumdog Millionaire” story, her hardships and success will surely stun you.

Kalpana Saroj is an entrepreneur and a TedX speaker, who is currently the chairperson of the multi-crore revenue company Kamani Tubes. According to the Times of India, Kamani Tubes has revenue of over Rs 100 crore, with stellar profits.

While Kalpana is a successful businesswoman now, her life wasn’t always easy. The Kamani Tubes chairperson was a victim of child marriage and was forced to become a child bride at the young age of just 12, putting her education at a standstill.

The daughter of a police constable in Maharashtra, Kalpana was forced to live in a slum in Mumbai with her husband’s family before she entered her teenage. She suffered physical and mental abuse at the hands of her in-laws and was later rescued by her father.

Kalpana had been through intense mental turmoil and was ostracized by her villagers, resulting to her attempting suicide at a young age. However, she started earning at the age of 16 to support her family, expanding her entrepreneurial mind.

She started a production house called KS Film Production which released Telugu, English, and Hindi films. Further, she expanded her real estate business by building contacts and soon started working for Kamani Tubes, eventually being one of the board members.

Kamani Tubes was undergoing major losses but through Kalpana Saroj’s sharp business mind, she restructured the company and created a profitable model. Currently, Saroj’s company has a revenue of over Rs 100 crore.

By her own estimation, Kalpana Saroj’s personal assets and net worth are around USD 112 million, which roughly comes out to Rs 917 crore in Indian currency. Her life story has inspired millions, and she is often termed the original ‘Slumdog Millionaire’.

