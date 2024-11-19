Born in 2003, he studied computer engineering in Mumbai before enrolling in Stanford University’s prestigious computer science program

Quick commerce platform Zepto is rapidly expanding its footprint in the competitive grocery delivery market. Known for offering hefty salary hikes to poach talent from competitors, heavy investments in digital marketing, and customer-attracting discounts, the Mumbai-based firm is making bold moves to dominate the sector.

According to reports, Zepto’s monthly cash burn has soared from Rs 35-40 crore to Rs 250-300 crore in recent months, reflecting its aggressive growth strategy. At the heart of this success is Kaivalya Vohra, the 21-year-old co-founder, with a net worth of Rs 3,600 crore, according to the Hurun India Rich List 2024.

Vohra first appeared on the Hurun Rich List at just 19 in 2022 and was also featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list. Born in 2003, Vohra studied computer engineering in Mumbai before enrolling in Stanford University’s prestigious computer science program. However, he dropped out to follow his entrepreneurial dream.

The idea for Zepto came to him as a college student, frustrated with long delivery times for online orders. In 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he co-founded Zepto with Aadit Palicha, aiming to deliver groceries within hours. Starting with 1,000 employees and delivery agents in Mumbai, the company tapped into the pandemic-driven surge in online deliveries.

Now, Zepto has ambitious plans to grow further. It recently announced a revenue run-rate target of Rs 1,000 crore by 2026 and plans to launch a café service in major cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi, with over 120 cafés. The company is also eyeing Rs 2,490 crore in new funding to double its investment plans and sustain its growth momentum.

Zepto’s journey, driven by Vohra’s vision, is reshaping the quick commerce landscape in India.