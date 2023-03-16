Search icon
Meet K Krithivasan, IIT alumnus and new CEO-designate of multi-billion dollar company TCS

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinath has resigned from his post, and K Krithivasan will take over as MD and CEO designate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 08:44 PM IST

After Rajesh Gopinathan resigns as the CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, K Krithivasan has been appointed to take over the position. Krithivasan will take charge as TCS's new MD and CEO from September 15, 2023, said the IT firm. 

Krithivasan is currently the President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group at TCS. Krithivasan joined TCS in 1989 and has been a part of the company for over 34 years. 

Krithivasan: Education 

Krithivasan has a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a Master's degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.  During his time at TCS, Kirthivasan has held various responsibilities and roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large program management and sales. 

Read: Meet Rajesh Gopinathan, TCS CEO who is one of the highest-paid executives in India, his staggering salary is...

Krithivasan: Salary 

Among one of the highest paid employees, K Krithivasan drew a salary of Rs 4.3 crore in 2018-19. 

