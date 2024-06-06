Twitter
Meet woman who grew up in orphanage, got married at 16, earned Rs 5 daily, now runs company worth Rs...

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 09:17 AM IST

Some success stories are truly inspiring and heartwarming and the story of Jyothi Reddy, who overcame numerous challenges to become the CEO of a multi-million-dollar software company, is just that. Her journey from poverty to prosperity is a testament to her never-give-up attitude.

Jyothi Reddy belongs to Telangana. Her father who was a daily wage labourer, sent her to an orphanage when she was 8 years old due to her family's financial struggles. Being the second of five children in a poor family, she attended a government school while living in the orphanage. Her life took a significant turn when she was married off at 16. By 18, she was the mother of two daughters.

Due to severe financial difficulties, Jyothi had to work in fields for just Rs 5 daily wage. A pivotal moment came when she got an opportunity to teach under a central government scheme. However, this income was insufficient, so she supplemented it by doing sewing work at night. Determined to improve her situation, Jyothi pursued higher education. In 1994, she earned a BA degree from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, followed by a postgraduate degree from Kakatiya University in 1997. Despite these qualifications, her earnings were still inadequate, with a monthly income of just 398 rupees.

Another turning point in Jyothi Reddy's life came when a relative from the USA made her aware of the opportunities abroad. She then took a computer course and, once qualified, moved to America. Life in the USA was not easy either. Jyothi worked at a gas station and did various odd jobs, including babysitting. Her first decent job was as a recruitment professional. By 2021, she had saved $40,000, which she used to start her own business.

With this capital, Jyothi founded Key Software Solutions. The company gradually grew and is now valued at nearly Rs 125 crore.

