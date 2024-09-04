Meet brothers, who built India's 4th largest pharma firm worth Rs 95876 crore, billionaires with net worth of...

Ramesh Juneja and his younger brother Rajeev were born on the same date, 10 years apart.

There are several pharma companies in India which produce products. One must have heard the names of products like Manforce condoms, Gas-o-Fast (antacid), and multivitamin HealthOK. But do you know, who is the brand behind all these popular brands? They are Juneja brothers -- Ramesh Juneja and his younger brother Rajeev Juneja -- who co-founded Mankind Pharma in 1995. The pharma company, which has a market cap of Rs 95876 crore, makes all these brands. It is the fourth-largest pharma company in India.

Ramesh Juneja is the chairman and whole-time director of the company and has over 31 years of work experience in the pharmaceuticals industry. His brother Rajeev Juneja is the vice chairman and managing director of the firm and has over 29 years of experience in the pharma industry.

Ramesh Juneja, 69, has also coined all these brand names. The Juneja brothers hail from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. The elder Juneja was a marketing representative (MR) for a pharma company and his younger sibling worked at a chemist's shop. The two brothers were born on the same date, 10 years apart.

According to Forbes, Ramesh has a real-time net worth of USD 3.3 billion, while Rajeev has USD 3.2 billion of net worth. The duo established the company with a capital of Rs 50 lakh with just 20 employees. They launched it in two states in the first year of its operation. The company launched its initial public offering (IPO) in April 2023. Private equity firms Capital International and ChrysCapital are key investors in Mankind. The company will fully acquire Bharat Serums and Vaccines from Advent International for around Rs 13,630 crore.

READ | Meet richest Indian in energy sector, who owns a private jet, has net worth of Rs 20150 crore, leads...