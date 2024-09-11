Twitter
Business

Meet man who was once Africa's richest man, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...

In August, the title of Africa's richest man changed hands three times. Now, Dangote has a slight edge over Johann Rupert, as his net worth dropped to $13.1 billion against Dangote’s $13.2 billion.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

Meet man who was once Africa's richest man, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...
South African billionaire Johann Rupert had recently surpassed Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote to become Africa’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Rupert, ranked 147th globally, controls Richemont, one of the world’s largest luxury goods companies, which owns prestigious brands such as Cartier and Montblanc. His net worth had soared by $1.9 billion, reaching $14.3 billion.

However, in August, the title of Africa's richest man changed hands three times. Now, Dangote has a slight edge over Johann Rupert, as his net worth dropped to $13.1 billion against Dangote’s $13.2 billion, according to Bloomberg’s billionaire index. 

Dangote, whose wealth is tied to cement, sugar, and a recently opened oil refinery, has seen his fortune decline due to Nigeria's economic downturn, worsened by the removal of fuel subsidies and a sharp drop in the value of the naira.

Rupert, born into a wealthy family, inherited the family business from his father, Anton Rupert, and transformed it into a multi-billion-dollar empire. Originally focused on tobacco, the company, under Johann’s leadership, expanded into the luxury goods sector. Richemont, headquartered in Switzerland, has become a dominant player in this market globally. Besides Richemont, Rupert also controls Remgro, a South African investment vehicle with stakes in over 30 companies.

Rupert studied economics at the University of Stellenbosch but dropped out in 1984 to join his father's business. His sharp business instincts and strategic investments have not only grown the family fortune but also cemented his place as a key figure in the global luxury industry. Outside of business, Rupert is known for his outspoken views on political and environmental issues in South Africa, having been a critic of white-minority rule. He has received numerous awards for his contributions to business and society.

Currently residing in Cape Town, Rupert owns properties in Geneva and London, reflecting his global influence. 

