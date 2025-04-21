He owns shares in several Tata Group companies, including Tata Sons, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Motors, Tata Power, Tata Steel, Indian Hotels, and Tata Chemicals.

While late industrialist Ratan Tata is a name synonymous with business excellence and philanthropy in India, his younger brother Jimmy Naval Tata has remained largely out of the public spotlight. Jimmy lives a simple and understated life, starkly different from the public persona of his elder brother. Jimmy resides in a modest two-bedroom apartment in Mumbai’s Colaba area and is known for his minimalist lifestyle. He avoids public appearances, has never sought media attention, and doesn’t even use a mobile phone—choosing instead to stay informed through traditional newspapers.

Despite his low profile, Jimmy holds a significant position within the Tata family, both emotionally and financially. He owns shares in several Tata Group companies, including Tata Sons, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Motors, Tata Power, Tata Steel, Indian Hotels, and Tata Chemicals. While he does not play an active role in the operations of these companies, his status as a shareholder underlines his quiet but meaningful presence in the Tata empire.

The relationship between the two brothers is one of deep mutual respect and affection. This was recently highlighted when Ratan Tata shared a vintage black-and-white photograph of the two from 1945 to mark Jimmy’s birthday. In his post, Ratan fondly noted that "nothing came between" them, reflecting the closeness they’ve maintained over the years.

In Ratan Tata’s will, dated February 23, 2022, Jimmy is among those mentioned to receive a portion of the family’s Juhu bungalow, with the larger share of the estate earmarked for philanthropic initiatives and charitable organisations.

Interestingly, Jimmy is also remembered for his athletic side. Industrialist Harsh Goenka once shared that Jimmy was an adept squash player who often had the upper hand in matches.